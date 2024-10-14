Donald Trump Allegedly Targeted In Another Assassination Plot

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A man armed with illegal firearms and carrying fake press passes was arrested near Donald Trump’s Coachella rally, with officials suspecting an assassination plot.

Donald Trump’s rally in Coachella Valley was abruptly disrupted after law enforcement arrested a man suspected of planning to assassinate the former president.

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies stopped 49-year-old Vem Miller on Saturday (October 12) at a checkpoint about a mile from the event, where the suspect was reportedly carrying a shotgun, loaded handgun and high-capacity magazine.

Fake media credentials and VIP passes also raised authorities’ suspicions.

According to law enforcement, the Las Vegas resident is believed to be linked to a far-right anti-government group and had intentions to kill Trump.

“We probably stopped another assassination attempt,” Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said, emphasizing the importance of the intervention.

Deputies’ attention was first drawn to the counterfeit documents that Miller had, which appeared convincing but “unusual enough to cause alarm,” Bianco explained in a statement to the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

Authorities said Miller was intercepted before he could make it close to the rally venue.

He’s now facing multiple weapons charges, including possession of a high-capacity magazine and illegal possession of firearms, and is being held at a local detention center.

Law enforcement officials are continuing their investigation into Miller’s possible motives and affiliations, but as of now, no further plot details have been revealed.

The Trump campaign has yet to issue any remarks regarding the potential threat, and it remains unclear how the incident will affect future rallies.

Though this is the third reported assassination attempt against the former president, his rallies have continued to draw large crowds across the country. Saturday’s event in Southern California attracted thousands of attendees despite tight security measures.

But many attendees were left stranded after buses Trump promised would take them back to their cars failed to arrive.