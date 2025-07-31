Dr. Dre’s Mixing Console Used For Iconic Albums Breaks Auction Record

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dr. Dre‘s legendary SSL 4000 G+ mixing console used to craft era-defining albums by Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, JAY-Z, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani and Mary J. Blige fetched $165,000 at auction, setting a new high-water mark for Hip-Hop studio gear.

The sale, handled by memorabilia platform The Realest, shattered the previous record of $69,000 held by RZA’s E-mu SP-1200 drum machine, which was used on Wu-Tang Clan’s 1993 debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

The console, currently on display at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, was purchased by collector Ryan Zurrer, who shared his excitement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Grateful to pick up the signature instrument that Dre took the time to perfect the beat… brought the oldies, taught you to smoke trees… still DRE,” Zurrer posted. “This iconic part of hip-hop history will be available to the public (at the Hip Hop Museum)—because it ain’t no fun if the homies can’t have none.”

This iconic part of hip hop history will be available to the public @thhmuseum because it ain’t no… pic.twitter.com/PrLjbOvTNL — Ryan Zurrer (@kukulabanze) July 25, 2025

The auction, titled “Straight Outta the West Coast Hip-Hop,” also featured memorabilia from N.W.A’s DJ Yella, Snoop Dogg, Xzibit and others. Items included DJ Yella’s RIAA plaque for Straight Outta Compton, handwritten lyrics by Snoop and signed scripts and art proofs from Xzibit.

The Realest, known for authenticating and selling rare collectibles, works with major sports leagues like the NFL and NBA, as well as entertainment brands including NBC/Universal, Paramount Pictures and artists like J Balvin.

A pioneering force in Hip-Hop, Dr. Dre rose to prominence with N.W.A. before launching a solo career that redefined West Coast rap. His 1992 debut, The Chronic, became a cultural milestone, and his production work helped shape the careers of Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar. Dre’s influence extends beyond music into business, with his Beats by Dre brand becoming a global success.