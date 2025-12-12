Dr. Dre Shuts Down Gordon Ramsay’s Rap Dreams During Their New Ad

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dr. Dre advised Gordon Ramsay to focus on culinary skills after the celebrity chef attempted rapping in a new advertisement.

Dr. Dre delivered some friendly advice to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay after witnessing his attempt at rapping the Hip-Hop classic “Gin and Juice” during their recent commercial collaboration.

The unlikely duo teamed up for a new HexClad advertisement promoting a limited-edition cocktail shaker developed with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s Still G.I.N. liquor brand. The commercial features Ramsay attempting to rap along to the 1993 hit that Dre produced for Snoop’s debut album Doggystyle.

“Sippin’ on gin and juice. Laid back,” Ramsay raps in his distinctive British accent. “I got my mind on money. Money on my mind,” he continues before the producer interrupts with the now-viral suggestion to “stick to cooking.”

Behind-the-scenes sources revealed the real entertainment happened off-camera. Ramsay had memorized the entire track and performed during the shoot. “Everyone was cracking up, especially Dr. Dre,” an insider told Page Six about the British chef’s unexpected rap skills.

The collaboration marks the first time Ramsay, Dre and Snoop have worked together professionally. The trio’s partnership brings together HexClad’s premium cookware expertise with Still G.I.N., the spirits brand launched by Dre and Snoop in October 2024.

Dre and Ramsay’s friendship began the night before filming at a private Holmby Hills estate. The two bonded over swimming, with Ramsay bringing Dre smart goggles to track his laps. In return, Dre gifted Ramsay’s daughter a signed copy of his 1992 debut album, The Chronic.

Snoop provides the voiceover for the commercial but doesn’t appear on camera. The Long Beach rapper lent his vocal talents to narrate the promotional spot for their $99 limited-edition cocktail shaker.

This collaboration represents a significant expansion for Still G.I.N., which launched as an extension of his and Snoop’s existing spirits portfolio. The partnership with HexClad combines the rap legends’ beverage expertise with premium cookware design.

Ramsay started 2025 collaborating with Pete Davidson on a HexClad Super Bowl advertisement. He’s ending the year by working with two of Hip-Hop’s most influential figures on a holiday-timed commercial that showcases his unexpected rap enthusiasm.

The commercial launches just as Dre and Snoop continue promoting their collaborative album Missionary, released in November 2024. The project marked their first full-length collaboration since Snoop’s debut nearly three decades ago.