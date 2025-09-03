Drake Addresses BBL Rumors & Sets Record Straight On Jail Time

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake tackled two viral topics—BBL accusations and a brief jail stint in Sweden—during the debut episode of Bobbi Althoff’s “Not This Again” podcast on Tuesday (September 2).

The Toronto rapper didn’t dodge the internet’s long-running joke about his physique, sparked by a shirtless gym selfie he posted in June. When Althoff asked if he had undergone cosmetic surgery, Drake responded with a laugh: “People also say that I got a BBL. They call me ‘BBL Drizzy.’ I don’t know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in here, but did it?”

He explained the image came right after a workout, saying, “Maybe I heightened the saturation or something on it.” Then he added, “I think I hit it too hard. They don’t look like that.”

The “BBL Drizzy” nickname took off after Metro Boomin dropped a diss track in 2024 referencing alleged body enhancements.

Bobbi: People think you got a procedure done



Drake: people also say that I got a BBL, right? They call me “BBL Drizzy” pic.twitter.com/CnMkjiXqkL — MEMBERS⁶𓅓 (@OVOmembers) September 2, 2025

Later in the episode, Drake opened up about his 2022 arrest in Sweden, which he described as overblown and unnecessary.

Drake explained, “I spent a pretty long time in jail… nine hours.”

“We did a private party and one of the [police] officers, his girl came to the private party,” he said. “But they arrested me way too aggressive, and they arrested me for nothing.”

At the time, his team denied the arrest, calling it a misunderstanding. But in 2023, Drake posted documents and video footage confirming the incident.

Looking ahead to a concert in Sweden, Drake joked the same woman might show up again: “Oh yeah, his girl’s coming back out for sure,” he said, if he can track her down.

Drake finally speaks on being arrested and spending time in a Swedish jail cell 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tCAktsHLQf — IG/drakeworshipper (@drakeworshipper) September 2, 2025

The full interview aired Tuesday (September 2) on the premiere of “Not This Again.”

