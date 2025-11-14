Drake Finally Addresses Claim He Got Peed On In Movie Theater

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake publicly denied longstanding rumors about T.I.’s late friend Cap allegedly urinating on him, calling the story made up.

Drake stepped into a podcast’s comment section to finally address a rumor that has followed him for years. The Toronto rapper firmly denied claims that T.I.‘s late friend Cap allegedly urinated on him during an incident at a movie theater.

The controversial story resurfaced when podcast hosts discussed it as if it were factual during a recent episode. The claim first gained traction after Meek Mill referenced the incident on his song “Wanna Know” during his feud with the OVO founder.

According to sources, Cap was drunk and urinated in the aisle during the premiere of T.I.’s movie “Takers” and apparently splashed some on Drake.

Rather than let the narrative continue unchallenged, Drake appeared directly in the podcast’s comments to set the record straight. He stated plainly that the entire situation was “made up,” putting an end to speculation that had persisted across Hip-Hop circles for years.

“Nah man never p##### on me in life, that story was for the net cause mans don’t have s### to get their interviews watched,” Drake fumed.

The rapper’s decision to address the rumor publicly came as a surprise to many fans, especially given the long time the story had circulated without his direct response. Social media users quickly filled the comment sections with reactions to his clarification, with some expressing shock that he had chosen to engage with the topic after remaining silent for so long.

“If Drake never got peed on or slapped by Diddy then why didn’t he sue Meek or TI for defamation?” one user said, referring to Drake’s “Not Like Us” lawsuit against UMG.

Another said, “Im not letting a rumor like someone pissing on me linger that def happened.”

Drake’s correction serves as a reminder that not every lyric or industry story should be accepted at face value. His straightforward denial – calling the story “made up” – leaves no room for interpretation about his stance on the matter.

The incident demonstrates how quickly unverified claims can become accepted as truth within entertainment circles, particularly when they’re referenced by multiple artists in their music.