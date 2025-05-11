Drake Says Mom Guided 30 Young Men, As Rappers Celebrate Mother’s Day

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake led a chorus of Hip-Hop stars who took to social media on May 11 to honor the women who shaped their lives, using Mother’s Day to reflect on love, sacrifice and the strength of motherhood.

The Toronto rapper praised his mother Sandra Graham in a heartfelt message, crediting her with guiding not only him but a tight-knit group of young men since the early days of his career.

“It’s solely because of your relentless dedication that we are all here in this current day life setting,” Drake wrote. “You kept 30 or so young men on the right path since 2007 and encouraged us to take care of each other which prompted us to form a new family that allowed us to become providers and bring joy and peace of mind back to the homes we all started at.”

DrakeHe closed the tribute with, “Happy Mother’s Day from all the guys…to the kindest and most nurturing woman on earth. Forever Sandra’s Rose.”

Game, never one to hold back his emotions, penned three separate tributes to the mothers of his children.

His first message was for his longtime co-parent Aleska Jordan, whom he thanked for over two decades of unwavering support and motherhood.

“I’ve been celebrating you for 22 Mother’s Day & I don’t think I’ve ever fell short of giving you the love & appreciation you deserve,” he wrote.

He recalled their early days as first-time parents, saying, “You were scared, I was lost & your mom wanted to kill us both the day we told her you were pregnant but look at us now.”

In another post, Game saluted Tiffney Cambridge, the mother of two of his children, calling her a “Ride Or Die” and praising her for teaching him how to be a better father.

“You are the mother that taught me how to be a better parent,” he wrote. “On the days I fall short, you pick up the slack for me & keep the ship floating & to be perfectly honest.. that ship still sails.”

His final message went to Shaniece Hairston, the mother of his youngest child. He thanked her for embracing motherhood with grace and strength.

“Being a first time mom has its moments but you have triumphed in all areas & made motherhood your new purpose in life,” he wrote. “I am in debt for the blessing you’ve been as his mother in this short time.”

Snoop Dogg kept it short and classic, posting, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers.”

Ludacris offered a more philosophical take, writing, “A Mother has to think TWICE every second of every DAY: once for herself and once for her Children. Being a Mother is the HIGHEST, HOLIEST service to MANKIND! And Your Daily service NEVER goes unnoticed.”

T.I. honored his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris and other maternal figures in his life.

“Happy Mother’s Day to My Beautiful \@majorgirl, and the other phenomenal mothers in my life…we’re thankful for all that you do…for us & the world. We love you to no end,” T.I. said.

Swizz Beatz shared a message of gratitude for the women who help raise his family. “

‘The Mother is Strong. The mother is a Hero. The Mother gives Life. The Mother gives Love. Thank you to all the strong Mothers around me that help raise our amazing village,” Swizz said along with a picture of himself, his mother and his wife, Alicia Keys.

Mother’s Day gave Hip-Hop’s biggest names a moment to pause and pay tribute to the women who raised them, supported them, and continue to shape their lives.