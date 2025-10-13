Drake Reunites With Ex Sophie Brussaux To Celebrate Adonis’ Birthday

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Drake and Sophie Brussaux joined forces to celebrate their son Adonis at a cowboy-themed eighth birthday party.

Drake celebrated his son Adonis’ eighth birthday alongside his ex, Sophie Brussaux, at a cowboy-themed party in a rare public moment that spotlighted their steady co-parenting dynamic.

The Hip-Hop heavyweight and the French visual artist reunited over the weekend for a private gathering honoring their son, who turned eight on Saturday (October 11).

The trio smiled together near a Western-style cake, in a video seen online, with Adonis front and center.

Now everyone can stop being mad bc “Drake didn’t post Adonis for his birthday” 🎂🎈 pic.twitter.com/0omnVyUmLr — MEMBERS⁶𓅓 (@OVOmembers) October 13, 2025

The birthday bash marked another chapter in the evolving relationship between Drake and Brussaux, who have managed to keep things amicable since confirming Adonis’ paternity in 2018.

Their early history was rocky—Brussaux announced her pregnancy in 2017, and Drake initially denied being the father. A DNA test the following year confirmed otherwise.

That same year, Pusha T released “The Story of Adidon,” a scathing 2018 diss track aimed at Drake which publicly revealed and confirmed Drake’s secret son with Brussaux, accusing the Toronto rapper of hiding his child from the world.

The revelation forced Drake to address the situation directly, marking a turning point in both his public image and personal life.

Adonis has already stepped into the spotlight himself. At just six years old, he dropped a track titled “My Man Freestyle.” He also made cameos in several of his father’s music videos, including “8 AM in Charlotte” from Drake’s 2023 album For All the Dogs.

Earlier this year, Drake shared a personal detail during a July 30 concert in Amsterdam, revealing that the city holds sentimental value for him. “There would be no Adonis if there wasn’t an Amsterdam,” he told the crowd, calling the performance “a big show” for that reason.

Adonis was conceived during a trip to Amsterdam in January 2017 and was born later that year on October 11.