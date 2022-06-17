Drake Teases Another ‘Scary Hours’ Pack

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake intends to drop a third ‘Scary Hours’ pack after surprising fans with the release of his ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ album.

Drake plans to keep supplying his fans with new music following the surprise release of his Honestly, Nevermind album.

The 35-year-old artist revealed a third Scary Hours pack on his SiriusXM show Table For One. Drake didn’t announce a release date for the project, noting that he wanted to give listeners time to digest his latest album.

“I got another Scary Hours pack coming too in a little bit,” he said. “Maybe not right now. I need you to just take this in right now. But I have a Scary Hours. I’m gonna slap some head tops off with a Scary Hours pack. I love this s###.”

Drake released the original Scary Hours in 2018. His Scary Hours 2 pack dropped in 2021.

The OVO star’s Honestly, Nevermind album got a mixed reception on social media. Drake addressed his critics in a brief Instagram clip.

“It’s all good if you don’t get it yet,” he said. “It’s all good. That’s what we do. We wait for you to catch up. We’re here though. We caught up already. On to the next. My goodness.”

Honestly, Nevermind puzzled some fans because it’s a dance album. Black Coffee, who won the 2022 Grammy for best dance/electronic album, served as one of the executive producers for Drake’s new LP.

Listen to Honestly, Nevermind below.