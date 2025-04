Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake is venturing into the scent world, introducing Summer Mink, a daring genderless fragrance, through Better World Fragrance House.

Drake has unveiled a new chapter in fragrance and fashion with the launch of Summer Mink, his first-ever eau de parfum, through his luxury label Better World Fragrance House.

Appearing in a promotional video for Summer Mink, Drake didn’t hold back his reaction, exclaiming, “F###, that’s good. That’s it… that’s it.”

Drake fans reacted with enthusiasm, with one declaring “I’m copping immediately,” and another stating, “I like what Drake likes.”

Others honed in on his acting chops, as one fan stated, “Bruh actually a good actor you can tell he be having fun doing ts.”

The scent is described as “a universal fragrance inspired by the beauty of juxtaposition” and “the indulgence of wearing mink in the summer, defying conventions of seasonality and gender while embracing bold sophistication.”

Drake’s Summer Mink blends rich amber woods with bright Italian citrus, clary sage and petitgrain at the top, a heart of jasmine sambac and rose oil spices, and a base of vetiver, ambrofix and creamy musk.

Senior Perfumer Michael Carby of Givaudan, who helped craft the scent, explained, “Summer Mink was inspired by a yin yang principle of fusing warm, creamy base notes with cold spices and sparkling citruses” and added, “The ingredient composition was uniquely crafted to reflect a multinational culture with aspirations toward a Better World.”

The bottle’s design mirrors the fragrance’s philosophy, featuring a sleek navy sphere perched atop a sharp, rectangular base, all wrapped in Better World Fragrance House’s signature midnight blue.

Summer Mink is available now in a 3.4 oz Eau de Parfum spray for $148 on Better World Fragrance House’s website. An exclusive online release at Ulta is scheduled for May 11, 2025.

Drake fans and perfume lovers can buy Summer Mink nationwide starting May 12, 2025.