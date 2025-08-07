EXCLUSIVE: Drake Allowed To Tape Subpoena To Missing Witness’s Door In “Not Like Us” Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake got court approval to slap subpoenas on a witness’s door after burning over $75K trying to track him down in his “Not Like Us” lawsuit.

Drake is slapping subpoenas on doors now after blowing over $75,000 trying to track down a dude he says knows way too much about the behind-the-scenes drama in his legal war with Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

A federal judge in New York gave Drake’s lawyers the green light to serve Kojo Menne Asamoah with legal docs by mail, email and—get this—by taping that subpoena right on the front doors of five spots tied to Asamoah, his family or his business.

After 11 failed attempts, the court basically said, “Do what you gotta do.”

Drake’s team has been hunting Asamoah for weeks, hiring private investigators and process servers to chase him across multiple addresses. No luck.

So now, they’re going door-to-door, thanks to Judge Jeannette A. Vargas, who ruled that “alternate service” was fair game after all those attempts to serve Asamoah.

The court docs say Asamoah holds receipts—emails, contracts, digital trails—that could blow things wide open. But so far, dude’s been a ghost.

This is part of a larger lawsuit where Drake claims UMG secretly paid folks to juice the streaming numbers on Kendrick’s diss track using bots and shady third parties.

Asamoah, according to Drake, is smack in the middle of that conspiracy.

Drizzy’s legal squad says Asamoah helped pull strings to boost “Not Like Us” and make it look like the whole world was vibing with it. Drake’s suit also says the track falsely paints him as a predator, putting him and his family in danger.

The lawsuit also claims UMG banked off the beef, cashing in on the hype with Grammy wins and a Super Bowl halftime performance featuring the track.

Even though Asamoah isn’t named as a defendant, he’s clearly a significant piece of the puzzle. He’s rumored to have ties to the digital marketing world, but there’s no proof he’s directly tied to Kendrick himself.