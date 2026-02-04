Duh, Of Course Nicki Minaj Is A Moon Landing Conspiracy Believer

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj told Katie Miller she doesn’t believe humans landed on the moon, joining conspiracy theorists who question Apollo missions.

Nicki Minaj just dropped her thoughts on one of history’s biggest conspiracy theories and there’s no real surprise from the MAGA maniac.

The rapper, once considered the “Queen of Rap,” told podcast host Katie Miller that she doesn’t believe humans ever made it to the moon. The conversation went down when host Katie Miller asked about conspiracy theories. Miller brought up the Apollo missions straight up.

“You know, like other conspiracy theories, did we actually land a man on the moon?” Miller asked. “No, I don’t think we landed on the moon,” Nicki Minaj said without hesitation.

When Miller double-checked, asking, “You don’t?” Minaj kept it simple: “No.”

The 43-year-old rapper didn’t elaborate on her reasoning. She just stated her position and moved on. Miller mentioned she’d asked Elon Musk the same question and he confirmed the moon landings happened.

Nicki Minaj shrugged that off because apparently, she knows more than Elon Musk and NASA itself. This places Nicki Minaj in the company of a small but vocal group of Americans who question the Apollo program.

Various polls over the years show between 6% and 20% of Americans express some doubt about the moon landings.

NASA’s Apollo 11 mission landed Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the moon on July 20, 1969. Armstrong took his famous first steps at 2:56 UTC on July 21. The space agency has extensive documentation, photos, video footage, and moon rock samples from six successful lunar missions between 1969 and 1972.

Scientists and space experts have repeatedly debunked moon landing conspiracy theories.

The evidence for the Apollo missions includes thousands of photos, hours of video, radio transmissions tracked by multiple countries, retroreflectors left on the lunar surface that scientists still use today, and 842 pounds of moon rocks studied by researchers worldwide.

Neil deGrasse Tyson, director of the Hayden Planetarium, has addressed moon landing deniers multiple times. He points to the technological impossibility of faking the footage using 1960s special effects.

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has photographed Apollo landing sites from orbit, showing equipment and tracks left by astronauts. Independent space agencies from Russia, China, Japan, and India have confirmed evidence of the Apollo missions through their own lunar observations.

Nicki Minaj’s moon landing comments came during the same podcast where she explained her support for Donald Trump. She said watching Trump get “bullied” reminded her of her own experiences in the music industry.

“When I saw how he was being treated over and over and over, I just couldn’t handle it,” she said on the podcast. “I felt that…a lot of that bullying, and the smear campaigns and all of the lying, I felt that that had been done to me for so many years.”

The rapper appeared at Trump’s Treasury Department event in Washington, D.C. on January 28. She held hands with the president on stage and called herself his “No. 1 fan.”

The full Katie Miller podcast episode aired February 3 at 6 P.M. Eastern on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Rumble and X.