Eagles’ Jalen Carter Reportedly Escapes Suspension After Spitting On Dak Prescott

Jalen Carter found himself at the center of controversy Sunday, but the Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman will not face a suspension for spitting at Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during their heated NFC East clash.

According to USA TODAY Sports, a league official confirmed that a ban is “not on the table,” though the NFL is still reviewing the incident. The source was granted anonymity because the investigation remains ongoing.

Carter was tossed from the game after officials flagged him for unsportsmanlike conduct. The altercation unfolded in the first quarter, just after Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren was injured on the opening kickoff. As players milled near the 30-yard line, Carter and Prescott exchanged words before the spitting occurred.

Referee Shawn Smith addressed the ejection, calling it “a disqualifiable foul in the game” and labeling it “a non-football act.”

Prescott downplayed the situation when asked about it later. “He was trolling, I guess you could say, trying to mess with Tyler Booker,” Prescott said. “I was just looking at him. I was right here by the two linemen, and I guess I needed to spit, and I wasn’t going to spit on my lineman and I just spit ahead. … And he goes, ‘Are you trying to spit on me?’”

Prescott was in the Cowboys’ huddle then walking towards Carter. Then, he leaned in on the shoulders of his offensive linemen and spit toward the acclaimed Eagles’ defensive tackle. Carter did not appear to be hit by the spit, but appeared offended.

“It was a mistake that happened on my side, and it just won’t happen again,” Carter said. “I feel bad, just for my teammates and the fans out there. It won’t happen again. I made that promise.”

Suspensions for spitting do not happen often, but a fine is likely.

Carter avoids missing more game time, but his actions mar a major victory for Philadelphia over there biggest rival.