Elon Musk Trolls LeBron James & Other Twitter Blue Critics As Celebs Lose Their Check Marks  

Elon Musk revealed he’s “personally” paying LeBron James’ Twitter Blue subscription, despite the athlete’s refusal to pay for a check mark.

Although Twitter began removing legacy blue checks this week, Elon Musk is paying the $8 tab for a few notable critics of the new subscription-based verification.

While many high-profile celebrities, including Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian, and Oprah Winfrey, have fallen victim to Elon’s legacy checkmarks purge, a few of the scheme’s most famous critics still have their blue checks intact, despite previously insisting they would never pay for verification.

“Welp guess my blue ✔️ will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️,” LeBron James tweeted last month.

Welp guess my blue ✔️ will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 31, 2023

Nonetheless, speculation that the superstar athlete made a U-turn began after fans discovered a change in his account status.

According to LeBron’s official Twitter page, he still has the check because he’s “subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number.” However, after a spokesperson for LeBron James confirmed that the Lakers star did not pay to be verified, the platform’s billionaire CEO confirmed he’s covered “a few” subscriptions “personally.”

As well as LeBron James, Elon Musk is also paying the subscription fees for Stephen King and William Shatner. All three have publicly questioned the change or outright refused to stump up for a checkmark.

On Thursday, the famed author confirmed he has not backtracked on his decision. “My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t,’ he penned before adding, “My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t.”

My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t.

My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 20, 2023

Elon Musk sarcastically responded, “You’re welcome namaste 🙏.”

You’re welcome namaste 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2023

King also shared a post from Ice-T questioning what all the fuss is about. “The fact that we’re even discussing Blue Check marks is a Sad moment in society. Smh lol.”