Eminem Takes Over Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Show With Multi-Year Pact

Eminem and Paul Rosenberg locked in a four-year deal to produce the Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving halftime show.

Eminem and longtime collaborator Paul Rosenberg have secured a multi-year deal to produce the Detroit Lions’ annual Thanksgiving Day halftime show at Ford Field, ensuring their creative leadership through 2027.

The Hip-Hop heavyweight and his Shady Records co-founder will serve as executive producers for the holiday tradition, overseeing talent booking and the overall artistic direction of the event. Their involvement marks a high-profile blend of music and sports culture in the heart of the Motor City.

“It’s an honor for us to team up with the Lions and be a part of the greatest tradition in Detroit sports,” Rosenberg said. “We look forward to putting together unforgettable shows featuring world-class artists for the fans at Ford Field and the tens of millions watching around the country.”

The Detroit Lions announced the partnership as part of a broader initiative to enhance their entertainment offerings.

The team also tapped Jesse Collins Entertainment to handle production duties, creating a full-scale entertainment operation around the Thanksgiving Classic presented by Ford and powered by Verizon.

Lions President and CEO Rod Wood praised the duo’s involvement, highlighting their deep roots in Detroit and global impact in music.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Marshall and Paul, who are two of the most accomplished and respected names in the music industry, not to mention longtime Lions fans,” Wood said. “Their reputation in the business will attract top-tier talent and help us solidify this annual performance as one of the most anticipated cultural moments on the NFL calendar.”

Marshall Mathers, better known as Eminem, has long been a fixture at Lions games and has often expressed his support for Detroit’s sports teams. His connection to the city and its athletic identity adds a personal layer to the collaboration.

This deal provides the Lions with a consistent creative team for the next four years, enabling them to plan ahead and potentially attract bigger names to the Thanksgiving stage.

With Ford and Verizon backing the event, the franchise is banking on a combination of hometown credibility and national star power to boost its holiday broadcast appeal.

The agreement runs through the 2027 NFL season.