EXCLUSIVE: 6ix9ine Gets To Celebrate Thanksgiving At Home, But Christmas Might Be A Different Story

6ix9ine will enjoy Thanksgiving at home in Florida, but prosecutors are pushing for prison time by Christmas after he admitted to drug possession and assault.

Federal officials are asking Judge Paul A. Engelmayer to sentence the Brooklyn-born rapper, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, to three to nine months behind bars for violating the terms of his supervised release.

Their request comes after 6ix9ine confessed to using cocaine and MDMA and attacking a man inside a Wellington shopping mall.

The victim reportedly mocked him for cooperating with the government in the 2019 Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods case. Prosecutors say the incident, along with his drug use and unauthorized travel, shows he ignored the second chance the court gave him.

“Mr. Hernandez recidivated almost immediately,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Rebold wrote in the filing, arguing that jail time is necessary to hold him accountable.

The government wants him to serve a short prison stint followed by two more years of supervised release, including mandatory drug treatment and anger management.

The letter also revisits 6ix9ine’s 2018 racketeering conviction, where he pleaded guilty to nine federal charges, including firearms violations and heroin distribution. At the time, Judge Engelmayer called his cooperation “game-changing” and said he believed the rapper had “learned a very hard lesson.”

Prosecutors now say that belief was premature. They also emphasized that 6ix9ine’s behavior sends the wrong message about leniency for cooperators.

“A sentence of imprisonment is necessary to reflect the seriousness of the defendant’s violations and to promote respect for the law,” Rebold wrote.

However, 6ix9ine’s legal team secured a short delay in sentencing after a violent break-in at his Lake Worth home. On November 16, four masked intruders stormed the property, held his mother at gunpoint and stole valuables, according to court documents.

His attorney, Lance Lazzaro, asked the court to move the sentencing from November 20, saying, “We are looking to adjourn his sentence date until January so that Mr. Hernandez can make arrangements to relocate his family to ensure their safety.”

Judge Engelmayer approved the postponement but only granted a two-week extension. For now, 6ix9ine remains free, but his fate will likely be decided on December 5.