EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Hall Still Missing, P.I. Fails To Locate Singer

A private investigator has spent months trying to track down R&B singer Aaron Hall for a sexual assault lawsuit linked to Diddy, but court papers say the R&B star has basically disappeared.

Hall is a defendant, along with Diddy and music companies, in a federal civil case brought by plaintiff Liza Gardner. Gardner’s lawyer, Tyrone A. Blackburn, revealed that his team has attempted for more than a year to serve Hall and still cannot locate a current address for him.

Blackburn describes what he calls “extensive, diligent, and good-faith efforts” that have led only to old addresses, dead ends and neighbors who say Hall moved away long ago.

The most recent push to locate the former Guy singer began in September 2025, when Blackburn retained Los Angeles private investigator Carlos Jackson to investigate Hall’s whereabouts.

Jackson conducted database searches, monitored locations in Los Angeles County where Hall was known to walk his dogs and then followed leads to Fulton County, Georgia, after tips suggested Hall might have ties to the Atlanta area.

Even with the extra muscle, the filing says Hall was never seen or served in either state.

Those efforts followed a fresh investigative sweep on May 17, 2025, that again flagged an apartment on Victory Boulevard in Woodland Hills, California, as Hall’s last known address.

Process servers returned there in early 2025 after earlier attempts, but no one could reach Hall and no one at the building could confirm he still lived there. Blackburn says every lead that once tied Hall to a specific home has gone stale. The hunt started much earlier.

In June 2024, soon after the case was filed, a process server went to a View Park, California, address believed to be Hall’s home and was told by both the current resident and a neighbor that Hall no longer lived there.

Days later, a second Los Angeles–area address in Tarzana proved to be another dead end when the owner stated that Hall had lived there about two years earlier but had since moved on.

By September 2024, the search had shifted to Cleveland, where servers attempted to access a Halle Avenue address associated with Hall’s name. On one attempt, no one answered the door; on another, the occupant said they did not know anyone named Aaron Hall and that the singer did not live there.

In November 2024, Blackburn’s office ordered a skip-trace search and a more detailed investigation, which again led back to the Woodland Hills apartment and another unsuccessful rush attempt at service.

In all, Blackburn states there have been at least 10 attempts to serve Hall across three states, using process servers, skip tracing, database searches, and a private investigator, with no success.

With no current address and no sign of the singer, he now argues personal or mail service is “impossible” and is asking the judge to let Gardner serve Hall by publishing legal notices in the Los Angeles Times and the South Fulton Neighbor and mailing papers to his last known addresses.

Gardner’s lawsuit accuses Diddy and Hall of sexually assaulting her around 1990, when she was 16, after a music industry event linked to MCA Records.

She says Diddy and Hall gave her and a friend alcohol, brought them back to Hall’s apartment and that Diddy coerced her into sex before Hall came into the room, pinned her down and raped her and she alleges Diddy later returned to the home where she was staying and choked her until she passed out.

Diddy has denied wrongdoing in other cases and defendants’ lawyers have challenged similar claims, but Hall has yet to appear in this case because, for now, no one can locate him.