Jam Master Jay UPDATE: Jay Bryant Pleads Guilty In Run-DMC Member’s Death

Jay Bryant pleads guilty in the 2002 Jam Master Jay murder, marking the first admission of guilt in the Run-DMC legend’s death.

Jay Bryant walked into Brooklyn Federal Court this afternoon and changed his plea to guilty in the 2002 murder of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay.

The intense moment is the first time anyone’s actually admitted in court to any role in the legendary DJ’s death after more than two decades of legal chaos.

“I knew a gun was going to be used to shoot Jason Mizell,” Bryant told the judge, according to NBC News. “I knew that what I was doing was wrong and a crime.”

The move came after months of negotiations between Bryant’s legal team and federal prosecutors, with court documents showing both sides had been working toward this resolution.

Bryant, now 52, had pleaded not guilty when he was indicted in 2023, but today he flipped the script. According to CBS News New York, the plea change came after his appearance in the afternoon session.

The case has been a complete mess from the jump.

Co-defendants Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington were convicted by a jury in 2024.

But then in December 2025, Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall overturned Jordan’s conviction entirely, saying prosecutors didn’t have enough evidence to prove he had a motive to kill the DJ.

Washington’s conviction still stands, but he’s locked up waiting for sentencing while prosecutors fight to keep Jordan behind bars despite the acquittal.

“Justice in the murder of Jam Master Jay has been pursued with determination and resolve for more than two decades. The defendant’s role in facilitating access for the killers was integral to this crime,” stated ATF New York Special Agent in Charge, Bryan DiGirolamo. “Today’s guilty plea reflects the dedication of law enforcement and prosecutors who never stopped working to bring accountability for the victim and his family

Bryant’s situation was always different from the other two.

Authorities said his DNA was found on a hat in the studio where Jam Master Jay got shot, and prosecutors claimed he snuck into the building and opened a fire door so Washington and Jordan could ambush the DJ.

His uncle testified that Bryant told him he shot Jay after Jay reached for a gun, but here’s the problem: no other witnesses placed Bryant in the studio that day.

Jay’s lifelong friends and associates said they clearly saw Jordan, whom they knew for years, pull the trigger and shoot the legendary DJ at point-blank range.

Bryant was already in federal custody on drug and gun charges when he got indicted in Jay’s death, and he’d already pleaded guilty in those cases while waiting for this moment.

Jam Master Jay, born Jason Mizell, was the legendary turntablist who helped bring Hip-Hop into the mainstream during the 1980s with Run-DMC, creating classics like “It’s Tricky,” “Peter Piper,” and their iconic cover of Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way.”

His death in a Queens recording studio on October 30, 2002, went unsolved for years before arrests finally came in 2020.

Bryant’s guilty plea could finally bring some closure to this case, or it could raise even more questions about what really happened that night.