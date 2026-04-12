EXCLUSIVE: Judge Freezes Release Of Jam Master Jay’s Convicted Killer – For Now

Karl Jordan Jr. stays locked up as federal prosecutors successfully pause his bond release pending their appeal.

Karl Jordan Jr. remains locked up for now after a federal judge hit pause on his freedom, staying his bond release while prosecutors fight to keep him behind bars.

The government’s appeal request got approved Friday, which means Jordan’s $1 million bond is now frozen pending the Second Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision on whether the feds can overturn the judge’s ruling that freed him.

This is the latest twist in a case that’s been dragging on for nearly a quarter of a century since Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay was shot dead in his Queens studio back in 2002.

Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall had granted Jordan release just days earlier, finding that prosecutors never proved the motive behind the killing despite having multiple eyewitnesses say he was the triggerman and others who said he admitted to the crime.

The government claimed the murder was drug-related, saying Jordan and co-defendant Ronald Washington were seeking revenge over a Baltimore drug deal gone wrong.

Hall determined that it wasn’t enough to uphold Jordan’s conviction, so she vacated it in December 2025. However, the judge left Washington’s conviction intact, and he’s still locked up awaiting sentencing, while Jordan has a shot at freedom.

Hall even told him, “I wish you luck. And you will stay out of trouble.”

Jordan still faces unrelated federal drug charges, which means his legal troubles extend way beyond the Jam Master Jay case.

The cold case sat unsolved for nearly two decades before federal authorities arrested both men in 2020, finally bringing closure to one of Hip-Hop’s most infamous murders.