EXCLUSIVE AUDIO: T-Boz Says TLC Bandmate Chilli Voted For Trump As Old Comments Resurface

T-Boz unwittingly just put Chilli back in the hot seat after saying her TLC sister voted for Trump in an unearthed interview. Fans are revisiting past comments and history heavily.

Chilli’s politics swirl as TLC singer Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas faces renewed online scrutiny over alleged political affiliations and past public comments that critics say complicate her public image.

The latest wave of attention follows backlash tied to a reportedly shared conspiracy post about former First Lady Michelle Obama, but the conversation has since widened. Social media users have begun revisiting everything from Chilli’s social media activity to her alleged voting history.

In a clip obtained exclusively by AllHipHop, TLC bandmate Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins weighs in on the matter.

“My group member voted for him,” T-Boz says in the clip. The interviewer does not follow up, but the conversation continues about the state of voting and the U.S. president Barack Obama.

While the remark has intensified speculation, it does not independently verify how Chilli voted. Still, a source who provided the audio to AllHipHop claims the alleged support dates back to Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign against Hillary Clinton. This has been regarded as possible long term support and “not a big secret with TLC’s fanbase.”

More recently, FEC records reveal Chilli made multiple donations to MAGA Republicans.

Chilli has denied being affiliated with Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. However, critics continue to question those denials as old interviews and comments resurface.

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At the height of the racial justice protests of 2020 following the killing of George Floyd. At the time, Chilli offered a perspective on Black Lives Matter.

“I personally didn’t go to any marches or anything like that, but for me, all lives matter, you know what I mean?” said Chilli. “Because there is a time when different groups are targeted for different things, you know what I’m saying? So, I just think that just the whole what happened – police brutality – against these young black boys, all of that kind of stuff is wrong. Even if it was a Caucasian teen kid that this was happening to or whatever.”

Also in an odd maneuver, T-Boz posted a now-deleted picture of herself and deceased group member Left Eye. Chilli was not in the post. No further commentary was offered, but the timing was not missed on Twitter/X.

T-Boz appears to throw shade at Chilli after taking to social media to post a photo of just her and Lisa Left Eye. pic.twitter.com/9qknCayqOA — MR. POP (@MrPopOfficial) March 30, 2026

Some online commentators have also referenced past moments where her responses to her being “chocolate” exuded issues with colorism. February 2024 she corrected a fan who described her skin tone as “chocolate” in an Instagram comment. The TLC member responded stating she is “caramel” instead coupled with a winking emoji. This sparked accusations of colorism, with fans arguing she was trying to differentiate herself from having a darker complexion.

As of now, Chilli has not publicly responded to this latest round of criticism or the audio AllHipHop has unearthed.

“Chilli is a known Trump supporter and is lying through her teeth trying to save face for the TLC Iconic Tour with Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue,” a source told AllHipHop. “She regularly follows right-wingers and likes their comments.”

TLC's Chilli denies being MAGA in another statement on Instagram after she was caught donating to Trump and shading Michelle Obama.



However, she still follows top MAGA accounts including Trump on both Instagram and Twitter. pic.twitter.com/mNpyTROKsY — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) March 29, 2026