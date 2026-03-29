Chilli Responds After Michelle Obama Drama, But Dodges Trump Support Questions

TLC singer Chilli says she accidentally shared a conspiracy post about Michelle Obama and quickly removed it once she realized what happened.

A social media controversy and a public explanation collided this weekend after TLC singer Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas said she mistakenly reposted a conspiracy theory about former First Lady Michelle Obama, prompting swift reactions online and forcing the R&B veteran to publicly clarify her position.

The issue surfaced after reports circulated that Chilli had reshared a negative post about Michelle Obama and financially supported political groups connected to President Donald Trump and the National Republican Senatorial Committee. The claims quickly spread across social platforms, drawing mixed reactions and speculation about the singer’s political views.

Chilli addressed the situation directly in a video obtained by TMZ, saying she felt compelled to speak after seeing the conversation escalate.

“I wanted to come on here to address a few things circulating on the internet that are very concerning to me,” she said.

The Grammy Award winning artist stressed she holds Michelle Obama in high regard and rejected any suggestion that she would intentionally promote harmful rhetoric.

Chilli said she has the “utmost respect and admiration” for Michelle, and that she would never say or do anything “that is disrespectful to her or to any woman.”

According to Chilli, the repost was unintentional. She explained she was unaware the content had appeared on her Instagram profile until she began receiving calls alerting her to the situation. After confirming the post had been shared, she said she removed it immediately.

The singer also emphasized her long standing appreciation for both Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama, attempting to distance herself from narratives suggesting otherwise.

“I would never do anything that is harmful or hateful to anybody,” she said.

Questions also emerged about reported political donations, specifically Donald Trump. Chilli said her financial contributions were not politically motivated but instead directed toward causes she supports, particularly those connected to military service members.

In regard to her donations, Chilli said the organizations are “the things that support the veterans.” She said she has always supported the veterans.

The episode reflects the increasingly complicated intersection between celebrity, politics and social media, where even a single click can trigger widespread debate. For Chilli, the moment appears to be less about ideology and more about the risks that come with navigating digital platforms in real time.

While reactions continue to circulate, her response signals an effort to close the gap between perception and intent as she seeks to move past the controversy.