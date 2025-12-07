EXCLUSIVE: Cassie AWOL, Male Prostitute Gets Judge’s Approval To Serve Freak-Off Lawsuit By Alternative Means

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cassie Ventura faced a new legal setback after a judge ruled she was evading service in Clayton Howard’s freak-off lawsuit.

Cassie Ventura is now officially considered unreachable by the federal court after a judge ruled she has been evading service in a freak-off lawsuit filed by Clayton Howard, clearing the way for him to serve her through alternate means.

Judge Anne Hwang issued the order granting Howard’s request after months of failed attempts to physically locate or directly notify Cassie about the civil claims tied to his allegations of being trafficked for “freak-offs” with her Diddy.

The ruling came after Howard demonstrated what the court called “reasonable diligence,” detailing nine failed service attempts at three addresses in New York and Connecticut, as well as outreach to her lawyer, Douglas Wigdor of Wigdor LLP, which responded but declined to accept service.

The order noted that investigators used databases, DMV searches, property searches, field visits, and skip tracing, yet still “failed to confirm a current, verifiable address” for Cassie.

With no physical location confirmed, the judge agreed that alternate service was the only practical option and authorized Howard to send the summons, complaint, and order by email to Wigdor and attorney Meredith Firetog, with instructions to forward the documents.

This legal win adds new momentum to Howard’s lawsuit, which has gained national attention after his appearance in Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the Netflix documentary that helped ignite a wave of lawsuits and public scrutiny of Diddy’s alleged abuse.

Howard was one of the most talked-about figures in the film, laying out graphic accounts of his years working as a sex worker who participated in the so-called “freak-offs.”

His allegations included claims that Diddy and Cassie not only orchestrated the sessions but imposed disturbing rituals. Howard said Cassie used to collect his semen in a cup, describing how the couple “liked to see her play with it and drink it,” a detail that became one of the most viral moments from the documentary.

Howard accused Cassie of active participation in the events, claiming she coordinated, coached, and engaged in acts that he says left him traumatized for years.

Those allegations form the core of his civil complaint, which Cassie has not answered because she has not yet been served. With this ruling, Howard can finally push the case forward, eliminating the procedural delay that has stalled progress since August 2025.

