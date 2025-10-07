EXCLUSIVE: Daddy Yankee’s Ex-Wife Wants His Identity, After Hundreds Of Millions Go Missing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Daddy Yankee is battling to protect his name and fortune in court after his ex-wife demanded control of his name.

Daddy Yankee is locked in a high-stakes legal showdown in Puerto Rico, where his ex-wife is not only challenging his fortune but also aiming to take his name.

The global reggaetón icon is battling Mireddys González over the rights to his stage name “Daddy Yankee” and related trademarks. The dispute follows their February 18 divorce and centers on González’s claim that she co-owns the brand due to her longtime role as CEO of El Cartel Records.

González has threatened to sue over trademark infringement, demanding that he stop using “Daddy Yankee,” “DY,” and other associated marks, including “El Cartel” and “Legendaddy.” According to court filings, she argues that her executive role in his companies and their marriage entitle her to partial ownership of the brand.

Yankee’s legal team is pushing back, stating he has used “Daddy Yankee” in commerce for more than three decades and that González never had individual rights to the name. His lawyers say she is attempting to “hijack” his identity and legacy.

The divorce, finalized in a virtual hearing, ended a nearly 30-year marriage but left unresolved financial disputes that have since exploded into public view. In court documents, Daddy Yankee accused González and her sister Ayeicha González Castellanos of siphoning off more than $100 million from two of his companies—$80 million from El Cartel Records and $20 million from Los Cangris Inc.

González’s attorneys deny any wrongdoing and claim that the funds were part of marital assets, which were moved with mutual consent. They argue that she had every right to access the money as a co-owner and executive of the businesses.

The financial feud escalated when Daddy Yankee filed for complete control of his business entities and sought damages for what he describes as unauthorized withdrawals.

He also requested a court order to block González from interfering with his trademarks or asserting ownership over his professional identity.

At the heart of the legal fight is González’s demand that the court recognize the “Daddy Yankee” name and related trademarks as marital property. She is also requesting joint management of the brand and a share in any future profits associated with the name.

Yankee’s attorneys argue that intellectual property rights in Puerto Rico cannot be divided in a divorce unless specifically assigned. They say no such assignment exists in this case. His legal team also notes that while El Cartel Records managed the trademarks during their marriage, the brand itself was created and commercialized by Yankee long before that.

González has not spoken publicly about the allegations, but has indicated that she will eventually share her version of the events. In the meantime, the court battle has created tension within the family, including strained relationships with at least one of their children.

The timing of the legal drama adds pressure as Daddy Yankee prepares for high-profile appearances, including the Billboard Latin Music Awards. He argues that any confusion about his identity could damage his career and business relationships.

Court filings reveal that both parties have agreed not to transfer any assets exceeding $100,000 without written consent while litigation is ongoing.

Daddy Yankee is asking the court for a permanent injunction to stop González from making any claims to the name and is seeking financial compensation for what he calls “irreparable harm.” If he loses the rights to his stage name, it could severely impact his legacy and income.