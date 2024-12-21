Daddy Yankee Reaches Partial Agreement With Ex-Wife In $100M Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Daddy Yankee has reached a private resolution with his estranged wife in a high-profile case involving $100 million in disputed funds.

Daddy Yankee reached a partial agreement with his estranged wife during a court hearing in San Juan, Puerto Rico, addressing allegations that she withdrew $100 million from two of his companies without authorization.

The artist appeared composed as he arrived at the courthouse on Friday (December 20), dressed in a tailored black suit and tie.

“These things happen,” the Puerto Rican icon remarked to gathered reporters before his appearance.

During the hearing, an agreement was made “in good faith” between Yankee and Mireddys González, his high school sweetheart and wife.

Daddy Yankee filed legal documents accusing González of transferring the funds without his consent.

During private negotiations, it was decided that Yankee would regain control of his two companies, El Cartel Records and Los Cangris.

He is set to assume the role of president for both entities effective December 26, ensuring that his creative and business ventures remain under his leadership moving forward.

Speaking to the press after the proceedings, Yankee emphasized respect for his former partner and their history together.

“I have always respected Mrs. González, and I ask that you respect her as well,” he stated.

The couple tied the knot in 1995 and share two children, a union once regarded as one of the most enduring in the music industry but now nearing its end.

Daddy Yankee’s professional life has undergone a significant shift in recent months following his public declaration in 2023 to dedicate himself to Christianity. Earlier this month, he revealed he was splitting with González after 30 years of marriage.

Despite personal upheaval, the reggaeton trailblazer maintains a steady focus on his faith and future.