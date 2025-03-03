EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Accused Of Secretly Escaping L.A. In Police Cruiser Trunk After Biggie’s Murder

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs faces explosive allegations outlined by Kirk Burrowes concerning the aftermath of Notorious B.I.G.’s demise in Los Angeles.

Diddy allegedly hid in the trunk of an LAPD cruiser to secretly escape Los Angeles moments after the murder of famed rapper Notorious B.I.G., according to explosive claims made by former Bad Boy Entertainment co-founder Kirk Burrowes.

The stunning allegation surfaced in a new lawsuit filed by Burrowes against Sean “Diddy” Combs, accusing the mogul of a sustained pattern of abuse, manipulation and intimidation spanning over a decade.

According to the lawsuit, Burrowes documented Diddy’s immediate actions following the tragic March 9, 1997, shooting death of Christopher Wallace, better known as Notorious B.I.G.

Burrowes claims that Diddy, unharmed but reportedly panicked, wasted no time fleeing the city after Wallace was fatally shot in a drive-by attack.

The lawsuit asserts that Diddy quickly reached out to veteran music industry fixer Clarence Avant rather than staying in Los Angeles to comfort Wallace’s grieving family or assist the Bad Boy staff through the traumatic event.

Avant, utilizing his considerable influence with high-ranking LAPD officials, allegedly arranged for Diddy’s covert escape from Los Angeles.

In a particularly striking detail, the lawsuit alleges he was “reportedly transported to a private airport via the trunk of a police cruiser, allowing him to leave the city undetected as local gangs searched downtown Los Angeles for him.”

The filing harshly criticizes Diddy for what it describes as “false, performative grief” publicly displayed in the aftermath of Wallace’s murder.

While he vowed publicly to spare no expense in honoring his slain friend, behind closed doors, Burrowes alleges that Diddy and his attorney, Kenneth Meiseles, pressured him to hand over Wallace’s final business contract, which had been carefully negotiated to provide Wallace greater financial autonomy.

According to the suit, Diddy instructed Burrowes to alter the agreement to grant the Bad Boy founder “a 100% interest in Wallace’s works.” Burrowes says he refused to alter the document but was forced to hand it over.

When the contract was returned, the lawsuit claims, only the cover page and signature page remained untouched — the critical financial terms had been completely rewritten.

Further, Burrowes alleges that Diddy reneged on public promises to cover Wallace’s funeral expenses, instead charging the entire cost to Wallace’s artist expense account, saddling his estate and family with the financial burden.

The suit argues that his actions ultimately deprived Wallace’s mother, Voletta Wallace, and his children of the wealth and security Wallace had worked diligently to secure.

The lawsuit, however, extends far beyond financial allegations, accusing Diddy of a decade-long pattern of sexual harassment, coercion, intimidation and violence against Burrowes himself.

It contends that Diddy weaponized his power at Bad Boy Entertainment to subject Burrowes to repeated unwanted sexual advances and physical aggression, ultimately forcing him to relinquish his 25% ownership stake in the company under threat of violence.

Once Hip-Hop royalty, the legacy of Bad Boy Entertainment now faces scrutiny as Burrowes’s lawsuit pulls back the curtain on alleged dark dealings behind the scenes.

As the accusations unfold, the story of Notorious B.I.G.’s tragic death continues to cast a long shadow over the Hip-Hop industry he helped define.