Edmond Laurent accused Diddy and Cassie of drugging and sexually assaulting him, claiming the abuse left him with a lifelong STI and severe health issues.

Diddy and Cassie are facing insane accusations from a former male dancer who says the onetime power couple drugged him, ripped his condom, and left him with an incurable sexually transmitted infection after a brutal hotel “freak‑off.”

Edmond Laurent, an adult entertainer who performed under the name Islander, claims Diddy and Cassie spiked his orange juice with powerful drugs, then sexually assaulted him while he was unconscious.

Laurent says the assault left him with Condyloma, a lifelong STI, a### warts, along with stomach cancer, devastating weight loss, and severe mental health issues.

According to the filing, Laurent was recruited in the late 2000s after being booked for what he thought was a standard bachelorette‑style appearance at a Los Angeles hotel, only to find a masked couple who later turned out to be Diddy and Cassie.

He says that the encounter led to a pattern of so‑called “freak‑offs” where Diddy allegedly directed every move while Cassie helped recruit male escorts and keep the operation running.

Laurent claims Diddy first tried to get him on their “frequency” by pushing alcohol and party drugs in a Mondrian Hotel penthouse, despite Laurent saying he rarely drank and did not use narcotics.

He alleges that after finally giving in to one shot, he quickly felt “extremely woozy and lightheaded” and believes the drink had been secretly laced.

Weaponizing Heated Baby Oil

In another alleged incident, Laurent says Diddy ordered him to slather himself in heated baby oil that had been spiked with GHB, leaving him mellow and impaired as the couple took control.

During that encounter, he says he had sex with Cassie using a condom, but refused Diddy’s demand to remove it, even after they flashed what they claimed were clean test results and insisted Cassie had no other partners.

Laurent says Cassie then reached down mid‑stroke and deliberately ripped the condom with her fingernails, exposing him without consent while Diddy whispered graphic encouragements like “yeah, f### that p####” in his ear.

He also accuses Diddy of grabbing his penis and putting it in his own mouth when he didn’t like how Cassie was performing oral sex, calling it a non‑consensual and humiliating move done purely for the disgraced mogul’s voyeuristic control.

The Final Freak-Off

The most harrowing claim centers on what Laurent describes as the final “freak‑off,” when the couple allegedly leaned into his sobriety and offered him a glass of orange juice instead of liquor at another Los Angeles hotel.

Laurent says he drank it, believing they were respecting his boundaries, but now believes the juice was spiked with Rohypnol and ketamine that knocked him out within minutes.

When he woke up hours later, Laurent says he was naked, drenched in baby oil, and in excruciating pain, with intense pressure in his rectum and barely enough strength to stumble out of the room while Diddy and Cassie slept in the master suite.

Weeks later, he says a### warts appeared, and doctors diagnosed him with Condyloma, which he believes came from Diddy, whom the complaint accuses of knowingly being infected and concealing his status.

From there, Laurent claims his life spiraled: constant vomiting, gastric surgery, stomach cancer, rotting teeth, and a completely derailed entertainment career, all allegedly tied to being drugged and assaulted in Diddy’s orbit.

He’s suing for assault, battery, sexual battery, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and human trafficking, saying Diddy and Cassie treated escorts like disposable props in a high‑end abuse machine.

Diddy is already serving time in the feds.

In October 2025, a New York federal judge sentenced him to 50 months in prison on two counts related to transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

He is serving out his time at Fort Dix in New Jersey, where Bureau of Prisons records list his projected release in 2028.