EXCLUSIVE: Judge Rips Milagro Gramz For Trying To Depose Roc Nation & Kelsey Harris

Milagro Gramz was scolded by a federal judge for trying to subpoena Desiree Perez and Kelsey Harris in Megan Thee Stallion’s lawsuit.

Milagro Gramz drew sharp criticism from a federal judge in Miami after trying to subpoena Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez and Kelsey Harris just days before a key deadline in a defamation lawsuit filed by Megan Thee Stallion.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisette M. Reid denied the motion, accusing Gramz of dragging her feet and ignoring the court’s schedule.

Gramz attempted to serve subpoenas to both Harris and Perez after the discovery window had already closed. In response, Judge Reid rejected the request for substitute service and emphasized the importance of timely litigation.

“Defendant’s request is even more troubling in light of trial fast approaching in November and the undersigned’s previous warning to the parties on the importance of adhering to case deadlines,” Reid added.

Attorneys for Milagro Gramz argued that the depositions were critical due to Harris and Perez’s involvement in the 2022 criminal case involving Megan and rapper Daystar “Tory Lanez” Peterson.

However, the court dismissed the reasoning, noting that Gramz had ample time to act earlier.

“Defendant has known of these witnesses since 2020, and, at the very least, has known of their purported importance to this case since its inception in October 2024. This begs the question of why Defendant was seeking discovery from them just days before the already extended discovery deadline,” Reid wrote in her order.

The lawsuit, filed by Megan Thee Stallion, accuses Gramz of launching a targeted online smear campaign.

According to the complaint, Gramz allegedly spread false claims about the 2020 incident and promoted explicit deepfake content of the rapper to support Tory Lanez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her feet.

The suit includes allegations of defamation, emotional distress and cyberstalking. A gag order issued earlier this year prevents both parties from discussing the case publicly.

The trial is set for November, and discovery has already involved a review of Gramz’s communications and financial records. Megan’s legal team claims Gramz received thousands of dollars to post harmful content about her, allegedly directed by Tory Lanez’s father.

With the trial date looming, Judge Reid made it clear there would be no tolerance for further delays.