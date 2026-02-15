EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Cae Cartier Sued For Turning Album Cover Shoot Into A Sexual Assault

Cae Cartier was accused in a federal lawsuit of sexually assaulting a woman during a label-funded trip to Miami for an album cover shoot.

Rising rapper Cae Cartier may see his career derailed after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman identified as Jane Doe.

The woman claims the incident happened during a trip to Miami, allegedly arranged and funded by Geffen Records. The lawsuit also targets the label itself, accusing it of enabling the alleged misconduct while profiting from Cartier’s growing fame.

Doe said she was lured to Miami under the pretense of modeling for an album cover, only to be assaulted in Cartier’s apartment.

Doe alleges she was offered $1,000 for the modeling job, with the payment allegedly coming from Geffen. She traveled to Miami in April 2025 for a two-day trip and went to dinner with Cartier the night before the shoot.

She says she felt compelled to attend due to the professional opportunity and because her belongings were already at his residence.

The complaint details that after dinner, Cartier allegedly made unwanted advances in the car, including kissing and groping. Back at his apartment, Doe says she went to sleep expecting Cartier to stay on the couch. Instead, she alleges she woke up to him forcing himself on her.

“Ms. Doe was awakened by the sensation of Cartier forcibly spreading her legs and penetrating her vaginally with his penis. She also discovered that her pants had been removed. This was unexpected, as Ms. Doe is not a heavy sleeper and did not consume enough alcohol the night before to be ‘blacked out.’ Nevertheless, she felt drowsy and not fully awake,” Doe’s lawyer Adriana Alcalde, Esq said.

“Ms. Doe recalls placing her hand on his stomach in an attempt to push him away. Cartier responded by grabbing her hips, flipping her onto her stomach, and penetrating her from behind,” Alcalde added.

She claims she was groggy but conscious and attempted to resist before Cartier allegedly flipped her over and continued the assault. Doe says she fled to the bathroom, where he followed her, exposed himself and refused to let her leave until she begged for her clothes.

She then locked herself in the shower and had a panic attack.

The lawsuit states that Cartier later filmed her crying and asked, “So did I force you?” while she remained too afraid to use the word “rape.” Doe says he blocked her exit, grabbed her arm at the elevator and straddled her while she sat crying before she was finally able to leave.

Text messages cited in the lawsuit appear to show Cartier acknowledging the label’s financial involvement. He allegedly wrote, “You f##### me up with getting any more budgets approved by the label” and “They just paid you $1k for basically nothing.”

Doe is seeking both compensatory and punitive damages, along with coverage of legal fees. Her legal team argues that Geffen not only financed the trip but failed to ensure her safety, making them complicit in the alleged abuse.

Cae Cartier, 25, has gained attention through viral singles like “Tuci,” “Smoke,” “Mozart,” and “GO,” and has received co-signs from major artists including Chris Brown, Travis Scott and Quavo.

According to the filing, Doe had previously submitted a complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Florida Commission on Human Relations in September 2025 and was granted a right-to-sue letter.