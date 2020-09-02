AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul & Juicy J Accuse $uicideboy$ Of Jacking Dozens Of Their Songs

Nolan Strong

DJ Paul and Juicy J claiming rap duo $uicideboy$ have pillaged their catalog in a lawsuit.

(AllHipHop News) Legendary Three 6 Mafia producers/founders are suing a popular Hip-Hop group for sampling over two dozen of their songs and passing them off as their music.

DJ Paul and Juicy J recently took legal action against $uicideboy$ for sampling various portions of their productions for Three 6 Mafia without permission.

According to DJ Paul and Juicy $uicideboy$ the songs heavily sampled their hits like “Sippin’ on Some Syrup,” “Where’s Da Bud,” “Charging These Hoes,” “Robbers,” “Now I’m High, Really High,” “Chickenhead,” “Crucifix" and dozens of other songs created by the duo.

So, the pair filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court, Central District of California, accusing group members Scrim, Ruby Da Cherry, and their label G59 Recordings of copyright infringement.

And it wasn't just a few random samples either.

In total, DJ Paul and Juicy J say $uicideboy$ stole 35 of their songs and worked them into tracks on their album I Want to Die in New Orleans and other works.

The $uicideboy$ have answered the complaint and deny they “illegally sampled," “stole” or “infringed” on the 35 songs and/or recordings identified in the Complaint. 

They also maintain DJ Paul and Juicy J do not own 100% of the copyrights in most of the songs identified in the complaint.

$uicideboy$ first met DJ Paul in 2014 at the House of Blues. The group claims DJ Paul was fan, since as he supposedly put it, the "group was bringing back the Three 6 Mafia sound."

DJ Paul vs Suicideboys
DJ Paul and Juicy J sue $uicideboy$

DJ Paul wanted the group to tour with him, but they turned down his $500 dollar-a-night offer to perform as his opening act. In 2017, the group also met Juicy J, who allegedly professed to be a fan of $uicideboy$ as well.

The $uicideboy$ went on to produce at least 12 tracks for Juicy J, who allegedly gave them verbal permission to sample the tracks in question as compensation for their production work his mixtape "shutdaf##kup"and "Highly Intoxicated."

"[Juicy J] verbally approved the clearances of any claimed Three 6 Mafia samples allegedly used by the $uicideboy$ in exchange for the production services, unpublished beats and creative contributions of the $uicideboy$ services to the 2 [Juicy J] mixtapes," the $uicideboy$ claim.

Bizarrely, the $uicideboy$ say Juicy J's bodyguard jerked them out of $30,000 in one encounter, while DJ Paul allegedly stole six of their songs and used them on a release called “$uicide 6ix” by the group Seed of 6, whose members include DJ Paul's three nephews.

Furthermore, DJ Paul and Juicy J failed to clear the samples contained in certain songs they accuse the $uicideboy$ of stealing and that the copyrights they do hold are invalid because they were "obtained fraudulently or otherwise improperly."

In fact, lawyers for $uicideboy$ say all of their tracks were created "independently" of DJ Paul and Juicy J's works.

The Memphis rap icons are asking a judge for a jury trial, to assess the damages caused by $uicideboy$' copyright infringement on their works, while the $uicideboy$ are asking the judge to toss the complaint and make DJ Paul and Juicy J pay their legal bills.

DJ Paul vs Suicideboys2
DJ Paul and Juicy J vs $uicideboy$
