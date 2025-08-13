Dr. Umar Johnson’s FDMG School Reportedly Has 99 Problems

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dr. Umar Johnson’s FDMG Academy is reportedly facing seizure over $76K in unpaid bills, with critics accusing him of mismanagement and dodging accountability.

DR. UMAR JOHNSON’S FDMG SCHOOL FACING SEIZURE?

Dr. Umar Johnson might be about to face his biggest test yet and it’s not a meme, snow bunny or lecture in sight. Word on the street is the FDMG Academy (they do not even have a website anymore) is tangled up in some serious trouble. The City of Wilmington reportedly ready to snatch the keys if $76,000 in unpaid water bills, penalties, and fees aren’t paid up.

There are reportedly two court judgments, writs of motion and the sheriff’s office sitting on standby. This bad boy is allegedly going to auction. It kind of sucks, but let me pose a question at the end of this writing. What happened to the Frederick Douglass & Marcus Garvey RBG International Leadership Academy for Black Boys?

Umar hasn’t said a lot. But check this floating online:

There are reportedly $1.6 million in donations and that hasn’t gone unnoticed by higher forces. Then there’s two buildings that can’t seem to open over like a decade (he says six years). Now even his fans are saying his m.o. is “collect the money, shift the blame and keep the faithful followers giving again.” White supremacy isn’t the enemy this time.

There are school for young Black boys (and girls), but they’re just doing the work, not talking online.

Umar’s mouth may have boxed him in. He has years and years of rhetoric, blasting folks and more. He’s basically alienated potential big-money donors. This is more about fund raising than anything else. Remember, he didn’t want any government assistance. People looking for a savior have found something else and nobody likes this.

Some folks think that his “frozen accounts” claim is just his way of getting out of this mess. What if Dr. Umar came clean and admitted he was in over his head, would you forgive him? Accountability goes a long way with sheep. Wolves…not so much. We’ll see. White folks do not seem to know he even exists. So…there’s that.

It’s been over 20 years since he first talked about building a school. That’s longer than people’s entire K-12 education. He could’ve started with five to ten boys in a small space and built from there. Instead, we’ve got unpaid bills, endless fundraising pleas and more Instagram clips. DAMN.

This feels like a cruel joke. What would Marcus Garvey do?