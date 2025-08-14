Remy Ma & Claressa Shields Set Record Straight On Fight Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A viral “come fight me” video sent fans into a frenzy, but Remy Ma and Claressa Shields say the truth is nothing like the rumors.

Remy Ma and Claressa Shields shut down internet chatter on Tuesday (May 14) after a recycled video clip led people to believe they had been in a physical altercation over their ongoing personal feud.

A short video of Shields went viral earlier this week, showing the boxing champ saying, “Come fight me, please,” and “Quit playing with me. I ran up on that hoe.”

The clip quickly sparked speculation that she was referring to Remy Ma, following months of public tension between the two women.

However, the footage, which many believed showed Shields admitting to putting hands on the Bronx rapper, was actually from an earlier incident involving fellow boxer Alycia Baumgardner.

Shields clarified the mix-up herself, stating, “This is fake, this video I was talking about when I ran down on Baumgardner.”

She followed up with another post that read, “Y’all know damn well I ain’t got into no fight with nobody. Who stupid enough to try me outside the ring. Please stop lying.”

Remy Ma also weighed in, brushing off the rumors with a few laughing emojis and writing, “imagine the f*ck that. Definitely NOT tawkin bout me… cuz umm yeah.”

The drama between the two dates back to late 2024 when Remy Ma publicly revealed Shields had been involved with her estranged husband Papoose.

Shields later admitted to a private relationship with the rapper beginning in August 2024.

Since then, the two have exchanged jabs online, with Shields once going viral for saying she’d fight Remy Ma for a dollar after accusing her of leaking her phone number.

Despite the heated history, both women made it clear this week that no physical altercation ever happened.