EXCLUSIVE: Three 6 Mafia, $uicideboy$ Settle $6M Battle Over Stolen Songs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Three 6 Mafia closed a long, messy copyright fight this week after reaching a settlement with a producer tied to $uicideboy$, ending a years-long dispute over dozens of allegedly stolen songs.

The deal arrives after DJ Paul and Juicy J accused the New Orleans duo of ironically lifting 36 of Three 6 Mafia tracks and repackaging them under near-identical titles while building a massive cult following.

The feud became public in 2020 when DJ Paul and Juicy J sued $uicideboy$ for using what they described as wholesale replicas of classic Memphis cuts. The Memphis rappers said $uicideboy$ members Scrim and Ruby da Cherry had lifted more than 36 songs from their legendary catalog.

The lawsuit claimed that $uicideboy$ songs like “Mask and Da Glock” and “Smoked Out, Loced Out” were rip-offs that drew on the group’s dark aesthetic and the legacy of late member Lord Infamous.

DJ Paul said the sampling was done without permission and argued the music was lifted to profit from Three 6 Mafia’s catalog.

$uicideboy$ denied wrongdoing and claimed Juicy J verbally cleared sample use during earlier collaborations. That claim became a central dispute as DJ Paul said no agreement existed and insisted the group had been “using our music” before any introductions.

The original suit demanded more than $6 million and accused the duo of trading on Three 6 Mafia’s history. The settlement resolves the case.

DJ Paul and Juicy J reached a deal with the rappers and dismissed all claims against them with prejudice. So, the case is “settled in its entirety” and both parties “waive any right to appeal.”

The backstory spans years of cultural tension. Three 6 Mafia’s sound shaped underground rap for decades and inspired the rise of horrorcore-influenced acts like $uicideboy$, who built a global fanbase and sold out arenas.