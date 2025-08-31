FBG Murda Thrown In Jail & Charged After Being Shot In Texas

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

FBG Murda was hospitalized after being shot during a brawl at a Texas shop and now faces assault charges alongside another man, police said.

FBG Murda was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being shot during a violent confrontation at a muffler shop in Irving, Texas, on August 26.

The 26-year-old rapper was hospitalized after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds during the incident. Once medically cleared, he was booked into Dallas County Jail, according to the Irving Police Department.

Authorities say FBG Murda and 21-year-old Elijah Jacobs entered a restricted area of the shop and became aggressive when asked to leave. Police allege both men pulled out firearms and fought with the business owners.

“During the struggle, the suspects threatened to shoot the victims,” police said in a statement. “As one victim held onto a suspect, the suspects attempted to flee in a vehicle, dragging the victim alongside. During this altercation, a firearm was discharged, and one suspect was struck.”

Despite being the one who was shot, FBG Murda is listed as a suspect in the case, not a victim.

Jacobs was arrested at the scene and charged with the same offense. FBG Murda’s arrest followed his release from the hospital.

The investigation remains active as police work to determine who fired the shot that injured FBG Murda. No other injuries were reported.

Clips circulating on social media show FBG Murda receiving medical attention outside the shop.