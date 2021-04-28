He is going down … Trump’s lapdog that went hard in the paint to try and frame President Biden.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani just got raided by the feds.

The Feds advanced on his Manhattan apartment like under his leadership, the NYPD swarmed on many Black and brown NYCHA residents during his tenure as top city executive.

He was the mayor that the Hip-Hop police was galvanized under.

According to Derrick Parker, an NYPD detective who served on the force in the 1990s, Big Apple cops from the department’s Major Case Squad, was tracking Biggie right before he got murdered in 1997 in Los Angeles. Eventually, this “rap intel” unit, was lumped in with today’s NYPD’s Gang Intelligence Unit. Most NY rappers, who rap about street stuff, can tell you that this group of law enforcement has been investigating them.

Now … he is under investigation.

The government’s case against Giuliani has been two years in the making and this search (with a warrant) is to help tie up the federal prosecutors’ criminal investigation with him regarding his cooky relationship with the past president. Giuliani served as President Trump’s personal attorney.

As Trump’s lawyer, the US wants to know if illegal people went to the Ukraine and chatted up their politicians and leaders for dirt on Joe Biden, who was at the time running against his boss.

The New York Federal prosecutors got the warrant so that they could seize his devices hoping it will give up some details on any illegal activities like undisclosed foreign lobbying to get the US ambassador to the Ukraine dismissed, his role is interfering in the 2020 election and lies about various voting processes in Georgia.

Giuliani is now feeling the pressure that he has allowed the NYPD to inflict on minority communities. His use of racial profiling over militarized the police against those he was supposed to serve.

According to Fred Mazelis for WSWS, “Giuliani had literally no interest in why, but he was obsessed with people’s fears and exploited that to the detriment of Black and Brown communities and to advance his own career. Against such exploitation of people’s fears and capitalizing off of the racist assumptions of who creates these fears, Dinkins didn’t really stand a chance.”

“Giuliani won the 1993 election introducing his ‘Quality of Life Campaign’ which is racist for we’re going to get Black and Brown people off the streets either in cuffs or casket. A campaign that heavily targeted low-level crime, for instance, this is when jumping a subway turnstile became an arrestable offense,” he continued. “Not to mention, NYPD had quotas to fill and those who made more arrests were awarded for it, so the pettier the crime the better: “The precinct-by-precinct tracking of so-called nuisance crimes, setting informal quotas for police supervisors and rewarding those who make more arrests, is certain to lead to increased abuses and violence against the city’s working population and the poor.”

We hope they get him and Trump good.