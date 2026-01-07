Feds Want To Send Boosie Over Gun Conviction As Sentencing Approaches

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz faces federal sentencing on January 9 for gun possession as prosecutors seek 2 years while he lobbies Trump for a pardon.

Boosie Badazz faces a critical moment in his legal battle as federal prosecutors push for a two-year prison sentence ahead of his January 9 sentencing hearing for gun possession charges.

The Baton Rouge rapper remains defiant despite federal authorities recommending 24 months behind bars plus three years of supervised release for his firearm conviction. Federal prosecutors filed their sentencing memorandum last week, arguing that Boosie should serve the recommended prison time for violating federal gun laws as a convicted felon.

The case stems from a June 2023 arrest in San Diego, where police discovered a firearm in Boosie’s possession during a traffic stop. Boosie’s legal team, led by attorney Meghan Blanco, is requesting zero prison time and asking the court to impose probation instead of incarceration.

The rapper accepted a plea deal in August 2025 that eliminated a second firearm charge in exchange for his guilty plea to the remaining count. State charges related to the same incident were dismissed in 2024, but federal prosecutors chose to pursue the case under federal jurisdiction because Boosie is a convicted felon.

Boosie appeared on The Breakfast Club radio, expressing unwavering confidence about his chances of avoiding prison time despite the federal recommendation.

“I’m confident like a muthafucka,” Boosie said during the interview. “I ain’t going to jail. I don’t speak that out my mouth. I’m from down South. Your word, your mouth, is a powerful source.”

The 42-year-old artist acknowledged that the final decision rests with the federal judge but maintained his optimistic outlook about the outcome.

“It’s still up to the judge,” he said. “It’s up to God, but it’s up to the judge. You know, people saying, ‘He gotta do two years.’ That’s not a fact of this case. It’s up to what the judge wanna do.”

Boosie isn’t taking any chances, though. He also hired Washington, D.C. lobbying firm J.M. Burkman & Associates to petition Donald Trump for a presidential pardon. The lobbying firm’s representatives, Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl, described their mission as “seeking a presidential pardon” for the rapper, whom they characterized as a “rapper and world-class musician.”

Boosie made direct appeals to Trump on X (formerly Twitter), posting about his case and claiming he faces unique circumstances.

“Trump CHECK MY CASE OUT MY CASE WAS DISMISSED BUT BIDENS DOJ RECHARGED ME WITH THE SAME GUN CHARGE BIDEN PARDON HIS SON OF,” Boosie wrote in his social media post.

Boosie’s pardon request comes as Trump has previously shown a willingness to grant clemency to Hip-Hop artists during his presidency.

In January 2021, during his final hours in office, Trump granted a full pardon to rapper Lil Wayne for federal gun charges and commuted the sentence of rappers Kodak Black and NBA YoungBoy.

All of the rappers faced similar violations as convicted felons, making Boosie’s case potentially comparable to those previous clemency decisions.