Finesse2Tymes Out Of Jail After Dallas Bust, But He’s “Sick” Without Shugga & Blames Moneybagg Yo

Finesse2Tymes sits in jail without bond while girlfriend Shugga gets $526K bail after their Texas drug arrest. He blames MoneyBagg Yo.

Finesse2Tymes made bond while his girlfriend Shugga sits behind bars after their latest drug arrest in Texas. The Memphis rapper and his lady got busted during a traffic stop in Smith County on January 15.

Court documents show Finesse2Tymes faces marijuana possession charges, while Shugga is locked up on a faces a $526,000 bail, after she was popped for tampering with evidence and weapon charges on top of drug possession

The bond situation tells the whole story. Finesse2Tymes managed to make bail, but Shugga’s half-million-dollar bond kept her stuck in a cell. This marks Finesse2Tymes’s third arrest in Texas since September 2025.

He got arrested twice before in Tyler on similar drug charges, including an October bust that landed him eight charges, including possession of prohibited substances in a correctional facility.

But Finesse2Tymes is pointing a finger at fellow Memphis rapper MoneyBagg Yo for his latest troubles. After getting released, Finesse2Tymes claimed on social media that “Bagg put the police on me.”

“Yall be wanting me to stay in jail so bad don’t carry nun but some Za and and a yerk (percocettes) or 2 yaw Nygas some real haters,” Finesse2Tymes said.

The accusation spread fast across Instagram and Twitter, adding fuel to their ongoing beef. The two Memphis artists have been going back and forth for months. MoneyBagg Yo recently questioned Finesse2Tymes’ songwriting abilities, which led to heated exchanges and threats of physical confrontation.

Finesse2Tymes’s legal troubles keep piling up. He served six years for aggravated robbery starting in 2010, then caught a five-year federal weapons sentence in 2017. He walked free in July 2022, but can’t seem to stay out of handcuffs.

The September 2025 arrest happened after a concert performance in Tyler. Police pulled over his red Corvette for a seatbelt violation, smelled marijuana, and found drugs when Shugga allegedly grabbed a bag during the search.

That bust turned up 0.7 ounces of marijuana, 12 oxycodone pills, and seven methylphenidate pills. Both got released on bond by 4:50 A.M. the next day, but the pattern was already set.

Finesse2Tymes’s federal probation status worsens his situation. Any new arrests can trigger violations that send him back to prison without the possibility of bond.

His repeated Texas busts put him in serious jeopardy with federal authorities.

Shugga faces her own serious charges. The tampering-with-evidence charge suggests she tried to hide or destroy something during the arrest. The weapon charge adds another layer of legal problems.

Finesse2Tymes seemed to recognize the gravity of his woman’s situation in an emotional post.

“I ain’t gone lie , I’mn sick w out u Shug. On god don’t nobody know like her,” he posted.