Floyd Mayweather Denies Witnessing Tupac Murder; Clears Up Confusion Over Rumor

Floyd Mayweather spoke out after people assumed he claimed to witness Tupac Shakur’s murder in an old video that resurfaced online.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. insisted he did not see Tupac Shakur’s murder after a rumor spread about him being a witness. The undefeated boxer addressed the rumor in an Instagram post on Thursday (July 27).

A clip of Floyd Mayweather showing director John Singleton where Tupac got shot in Las Vegas resurfaced on social media this week. Mayweather said he lived in the area where the 1996 shooting happened in the video.

The boxer did not explicitly say anything about witnessing the shooting, but Mayweather mentioned he “never told” anybody. The way he worded it made various social media accounts and websites assume he was saying he witnessed the shooting. The clip gained traction online, prompting Mayweather to clarify himself.

“In 1996 when Tupac Shakur was killed, I lived in the Meridian Apartments located on Flamingo and Koval Ln., which just so happens to be the area where Tupac was shot,” Mayweather wrote on Instagram. “I have never said I witnessed the shooting.”

He continued, “All of these false accusations stem from me sharing the location of the shooting with John Singleton due to my familiarity of the area since I lived there. This does not mean I witnessed Tupac’s shooting. John Singleton was making a documentary or movie about Tupac, so he reached out to me asking where Flamingo and Koval Ln was located.”

Mayweather noted the location of the shooting was public knowledge. He emphasized it was “just a coincidence” he was living in the same area in 1996.

“I did not witness Tupac Shakur’s death,” he declared.

Tupac died a few days after the 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. More than 25 years after the murder, police reopened the investigation into his death. Cops conducted a search of a Nevada home as part of the investigation on July 17.