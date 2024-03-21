Freaknik Documentary Hits Hulu & Inspires Parade Of Memes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” was executive produced by Jermaine Dupri, 21 Savage and 2 Live Crew’s Uncle Luke.

Hulu’s documentary Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told premiered on Thursday (March 21). The film’s streaming debut sparked a mix of jokes and serious reflection, making Freaknik a trending topic on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Freaknik documentary featured the contributions of multiple Hip-Hop artists. Jermaine Dupri, 21 Savage and 2 Live Crew’s Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell served as the film’s executive producers. Lil Jon, Killer Mike, CeeLo Green and Too $hort were among the notable names who appeared in the documentary.

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Next Told was directed by P. Frank Williams. The director explained his approach to the film in an interview with CNN.

“I’m a documentarian of Black culture, and I wanted to give the vegetables and the candy,” Williams said. “I think a lot of people are in love with the candy, which is the turn up at the street parties, the wilding out on the freeway, the going crazy in the middle of the street at Freaknik. I wanted to do a much more layered look.”

The documentary explored Freaknik’s evolution from a simple college cookout in the ‘80s to wild festivities that consumed Atlanta before getting shut down in the late ‘90s. The film aimed to show why Freaknik developed an almost mythical reputation over the years without ignoring the disturbing parts of its history.

“In telling the full story of Freaknik, to omit the sexual assault and to omit the things that did cause harm is not allowing the full story to be told,” producer Jay Allen said. “So we just wanted to make sure that as you watch this, that no other documentary about Freaknik ever has to be told.”

Check out some of the reactions to Hulu’s Freaknik documentary below.

Seeing my church deacon on the Freaknik video pic.twitter.com/cIlxUDy5t8 — ✨BIG SUNNY ✨ (@sunnythacreator) March 21, 2024

me 35 mins into freaknik documentary 😭 pic.twitter.com/vwDPhIlRn5 — 🗣 TASHA (@tishtosh_) March 21, 2024

When I see my uncle eating cheeks on the the freaknik documentary pic.twitter.com/ItlAeHaXkZ — justhugee (@Justhugee) March 21, 2024

Mothers, fathers, aunts, and uncles taking victory laps in the living room after not seeing themselves in the Freaknik doc

pic.twitter.com/2cINI8jQnE — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) March 21, 2024

True, the Freaknik doc is officially out now… but remember,



All saints have a past & all sinners have a future… 😏 pic.twitter.com/A08R0kyt6v — 👑 J.Penelope (@JPenelope80) March 21, 2024

Men and women on the Freaknik documentary pic.twitter.com/mSV3yiFwx5 — 💙 Slim Charles Nephew 💙 (@wordplay_kid26) March 21, 2024

People to their mom, dad, aunt, and uncle after seeing them in 4K in the Freaknik doc

pic.twitter.com/YZsG4iE5ER — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) March 21, 2024

Someone I went to college with from my hometown spotted her dad in the Freaknik trailer 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/aKMDQ6UfyG — GirlTyler (@sheistyler) March 21, 2024

Everybody talking about the Aunties in the Freaknik doc on Hulu; sorry to say, that’s some of ya’ll Momma and Grandma, not all’of’em Aunties pic.twitter.com/7DQ2shkVR4 — Empress Fox • “Why Talk?” (@MySupremePortal) March 21, 2024