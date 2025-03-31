Freddie Gibbs Clowns Wale For Displaying Handicap Plaque On His Porsche

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “$oul $old $eparately” rapper is known for his vicious sense of humor and sharp wit—and he loves trolling people.

Freddie Gibbs had a question for Wale after the D.C. rapper posted a photo of himself posing next to his Porsche. Gibbs took to Twitter with a re-tweet of the picture and asked, “Why you got a handicap joint in your car?”

Wale replied, “I can’t drive,” although he didn’t offer any more context.

The photo, which appeared to be taken on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California, eventually made the rounds. Once fans got involved, they started telling Gibbs to mind his own business. Others joked Wale was simply trying to get “good parking.” Some were even focused on his headwear, with many calling it the ugliest hat they’d ever seen.

Why you got a handicap joint in your car? https://t.co/5qeUJZlmvY — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) March 23, 2025

Whatever the case, Gibbs is known for his vicious sense of humor and sharp wit—and he loves trolling people. Although he often blurs the lines between humor and controversy, most of his jabs at fellow artists are playful in nature. Gibbs’ approach to social media is unique; he views trolling as part of his creative process, even going so far as to create burner accounts to keep his online antics fresh and unpredictable.

However, Gibbs once faced criticism for posting a video of a man having a mental breakdown, which some perceived as insensitive. Additionally, his long-standing feud with Akademiks has been marked by personal attacks and heated exchanges, with both parties trading insults and accusations. Gibbs even went as far to produce Teletubbies merch targeting Akademiks.

Despite any controversies, Gibbs remains unapologetic about his online behavior, often using comedy to deflect criticism.

Gibbs’ latest album, You Only Die 1nce, was released in November 2024 via AWAL Recordings. The 13-track project served as a follow-up to his critically acclaimed $oul $old $eparately and continued Gibbs’ tradition of delivering raw, introspective storytelling.

Narrated by Slink Johnson (known as Black Jesus from Cartoon Network), the album explores themes of stardom, personal struggles and existential musings, all while Gibbs is metaphorically pursued by Satan. Standout tracks include “Brick Fees,” inspired by Three 6 Mafia, and “It’s Your Anniversary,” which samples Tony! Toni! Toné!.