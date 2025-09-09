Freddie Gibbs Taunts Gunna At VMAs & It Backfires Fast

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Freddie Gibbs called Gunna a “rat bastard” at the 2025 VMAs but caught heat online for not pressing him in person.

Freddie Gibbs took a verbal swipe at Gunna during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, labeling him a “rat bastard” in a video that quickly made the rounds online—but the backlash came just as fast when viewers noticed he never actually approached him.

Gibbs posted the clip to social media, where he’s seen sitting beside a friend. He captioned it, “2 n##### that never ratted.”

In the video, he says, “I see you, boy. He’s tryna hide,” before calling Gunna a “rat bastard.”

Freddie Gibbs was seated in same area as Gunna at the #VMAs and joked about him being a rat on his IG story



"I see you boy, don't try to hide. Rat bastard." pic.twitter.com/skJH7GpIk1 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 8, 2025

The moment was clearly meant to be a jab at Gunna’s 2022 Alford plea deal in the YSL RICO case, which Gibbs has repeatedly criticized.

But instead of praise, many online called out Gibbs for not confronting Gunna directly.

“N#### did this and didn’t say a word to him,” one user commented. “N##### hoes man.”

Another added, “Back in my days we used to fight if we felt away about a dude, kinda soft my guy.”

Gibbs didn’t let the criticism slide. He clapped back at one commenter with, “lol n#### f### u.”

When another user posted a meme saying, “Someone tell Freddie mind his business” and “Go and help that b#### with those kids,” Gibbs fired back with, “Tell yo daddy that b####.”

Tell yo daddy that b#### — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) September 8, 2025

Freddie Gibbs Calls Out Gunna On Latest Album

The tension between the two rappers isn’t new. On his recent project, Alfredo 2 with The Alchemist, Gibbs reignited the feud on the track “Lavish Habits.” He raps, “Gunna dissed me and took a plea, he a rat bastard.”

Gunna, meanwhile, has remained relatively quiet on the matter, though he’s been under renewed scrutiny following leaked jailhouse footage and audio from Young Thug in late August.

In one clip, Thug named an associate during police questioning, which led to fresh accusations of snitching. Thug denied the claims saying he was simply helping a friend and had not testified in court.

The irony wasn’t lost on observers, who pointed out that Thug had previously criticized Gunna for allegedly cooperating with law enforcement, only to now face similar accusations himself.

In a leaked jail call, Thug reportedly said Gunna took the deal to get out of jail for a woman. He also made it clear he no longer associates with him.