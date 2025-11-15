Fugitive Caught For Killing Man With Single Punch At $uicideboy$ Concert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A man was arrested in Alabama after authorities linked him to a fatal punch that killed a $uicideboy$ fan after a concert in Washington.

A guy who punched a concert attendee at a $uicideboy$ concert has been nabbed in Alabama after months on the run, accused of delivering a deadly punch that killed a man outside of the Hip-Hop concert in Washington state.

Devin McCurdy was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Lawrence County and now faces second-degree murder charges related to the August 27 death of Brandon Godsey at the White River Amphitheatre.

The incident occurred just after the $uicideboy$ performed in Auburn, where thousands had gathered to see the New Orleans rap duo.

According to court documents, Godsey was waiting for two women near the venue’s restroom area when a verbal exchange escalated. Witnesses told investigators that a woman walking ahead made a “rude comment,” prompting Godsey to respond.

Another man criticized his tone. That’s when McCurdy allegedly turned around and struck Godsey in the face. Video footage also captured him leaning over Godsey and yelling, “sleep tight (expletive),” according to charging papers.

The blow knocked Godsey backward, causing his head to hit the pavement. He was found unconscious around 11 p.m. by King County sheriff’s deputies working security.

Believing it might be an overdose, a sergeant administered naloxone and performed CPR before medics rushed him to Harborview Medical Center. He died around 1:30 a.m. the next morning.

An autopsy revealed skull fractures and severe brain bleeding. Surveillance footage and digital ticket records helped authorities identify McCurdy as the suspect.

A relative who attended the concert with him later told investigators he had urged McCurdy to turn himself in. Instead, he fled the state. McCurdy remains in custody at Lawrence County Jail and is scheduled for arraignment on Monday.



