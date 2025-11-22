Future’s Brother FBG Casino Busted With 21 Kilos Of Fentanyl

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

FBG Casino was arrested in Georgia after authorities uncovered 21 kilograms of fentanyl and over $380,000 in cash during a federal drug raid.

FBG Casino landed in federal custody after authorities uncovered a large-scale fentanyl trafficking operation during a raid at a rental property in Forest Park, Georgia, on November 14.

The 41-year-old Atlanta native, born Rico Deville Buice, was arrested alongside David Estevan Montillo Diaz after federal agents seized 21 kilograms of fentanyl, more than $380,000 in suspected drug proceeds and a Glock 19 handgun from the residence. Investigators also found a money counter and a food sealer, pointing to a well-organized drug distribution setup.

Casino attempted to escape through a side exit as law enforcement closed in, but was quickly detained with $4,000 in cash in his pockets. Agents later found another $80,000 inside a designer bag allegedly linked to the aspiring Hip-Hop artist.

The arrest marks a major fall from grace for Casino, who once stood beside his superstar brother Future on the platinum-selling track “Move That Dope” featuring Pharrell Williams and Pusha T. The song highlighted Casino’s lyrical presence and tied him closely to the Freebandz label, where he also worked behind the scenes as a CEO.

While he released several mixtapes during his music career, sources say Casino had stepped away from recording in recent years to focus on business ventures. That pivot now appears to have veered into criminal territory.

At a press briefing, U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said, “The collaborative effort of different law enforcement agencies united in the fight to eliminate transnational criminal organizations kept a staggering amount of deadly fentanyl from hitting our streets. The resulting charges send a strong message: fentanyl traffickers in our district may run, but they cannot hide. Instead, they will find themselves in federal custody, and their drugs and money seized.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown added, “The seizure of 21 kilograms of fentanyl and over $380,000 in drug proceeds is a direct hit to those who seek to poison our communities. The FBI, in partnership with our law enforcement colleagues, will relentlessly pursue these criminals and hold them accountable.”

The bust was part of Operation Take Back America, a federal initiative targeting transnational drug networks. Agencies involved included the FBI Atlanta Field Office, the DEA Atlanta Division and the Clayton County Police Department.

Both Casino and Diaz appeared in federal court on November 19. They face conspiracy charges to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, which carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison.