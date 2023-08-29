Future Defeats Lawsuit Accusing Him Of Ripping Off Virginia Rapper’s Song

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Future secured a victory in a legal battle over his song “When I Think About It.” An Illinois judge granted the rapper’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit accusing of him copying Virginia rapper Gutta’s track “When U Think About It.”

Gutta, whose real name is DaQuan Robinson, sued for copyright infringement in 2021. Robinson claimed “When I Think About” ripped off his song, which he sent to Future’s artist Doe Boy and producer Zaytoven in 2017.

Future released the Zaytoven-produced “When I Think About” in 2018. The track appeared on the Beast Mode 2 mixtape.

Judge Martha Pacold acknowledged some similarities between Future and Robinson’s songs. But the judge determined the elements were too commonplace to fall under copyright protection.

“The similarities identified do not constitute a plausible allegation of substantial similarity,” Judge Pacold wrote in her decision.

Judge Pacold said the phrases “when I think about it” and “when you think about it” to be “commonplace and ubiquitous.” The judge also rejected the notion of Future stealing thematic content from Robinson. She cited the works of Wu-Tang Clan, Kanye West and The Notorious B.I.G. as examples of music with similar themes.

The judge dismissed Robinson’s case with prejudice. The decision prevents him from refiling his complaint against Future.