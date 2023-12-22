BREAKING: G. Dep To Be Granted Clemency For Murder

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

G. Dep received the best gift for Christmas in 2023. The rapper has been granted clemency for a murder and he will be a free man soon!

Rapper G. Dep, who was on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boy Records, has been granted conditional clemency. The artist, whose real name is Trevell Coleman, was jailed after he confessed to a murder in the 1990s.

G. Dep decided to come forward and take responsibility due to his remorse for the crime and his need for redemption. He will go before a parole board in the Spring that will scrutinize his sincerity. He’s expected to be granted conditional clemency at that time due to volunteering his confession and his remorse for the crime.

“I was at a point where I wasn’t doing anything that would’ve been fruitful in the long run because I wasn’t right. Everything was kind of fruit of the poisonous tree. Everything that I was doing, it was alright on the surface, but it wasn’t really coming from a genuine place,” G. Dep told AllHipHop.com.

Conditional clemency is typically granted to inmates who have demonstrated rehabilitation and a commitment to personal growth during their time in prison.

G. Dep emerged on the Hip-Hop scene in the late 1990s and early 2000s as part of the Bad Boy Records roster.

His distinctive flow and gritty lyrics quickly gained attention, and he became known for his collaboration with Diddy, Black Rob, Foxy Brown, Busta Rhymes, The Notorious B.I.G and others.

Songs like “Special Delivery” and “Let’s Get It” showcased his lyrical prowess and made him a recognizable figure in the rap game.

The Shocking Confession

In 2010, G. Dep made headlines for a confession that would change the course of his life. He walked into a police station in New York City and admitted to a crime he had committed nearly two decades earlier. He confessed to shooting and killing a man during a robbery attempt in 1993.

This astonishing revelation led to his arrest and subsequent legal proceedings.

Criminal Past and Legal Consequences:

G. Dep’s confession resulted in his conviction for second-degree murder. The court sentenced him to 15 years to life in prison. It was a stark contrast to the fame and success he had experienced in his music career.

But he had no regrets for coming forward.

“I really didn’t have any other choice…I really don’t have any regrets about that,” G. Dep told AllHipHop.com in an exclusive interview.

If G. Dep were to receive such clemency, it could mark a new chapter in his life, allowing him the opportunity to contribute positively to society once again.

G. Dep said he may consider getting back into Hip-Hop once he is released in the Spring.

“I would love to record again. I always enjoyed the recording process, the whole thing of putting together a song. Just actually listening to the finished product and especially the whole finished project once everything is done. I’m a fan of Hip-Hop. I really make stuff that I would want to listen to. I enjoyed that aspect of it and being able to listen to something that I felt like was my ode to Hip-Hop.”