Gayle King Calls Out Fake Husband In Viral AI Pics

Gayle King addressed viral AI-generated wedding photos during _CBS Mornings_, confirming she’s neither engaged nor married.

Gayle King used her national platform on CBS Mornings on Friday to set the record straight after AI-generated photos falsely claimed she was newly married and flashing a diamond ring.

“Been getting a lot of texts, a lot of messages, stories online that I got engaged,” King said during the broadcast. “Take a look at me with a big ring on my finger. There’s a lucky man — I have no idea who he is.”

The 70-year-old journalist addressed the viral images that showed her in a wedding gown beside a mystery groom, calling out the growing trend of manipulated visuals spreading misinformation.

“These (AI-)generated images have been making their way across the internet. So I’m here to say exclusively on CBS Mornings, I’m not married, not even engaged.”

King, who is currently single, admitted the images were so convincing that even her inner circle bought into the fantasy.

“People have been saying, ‘Congratulations,’ ‘Love really happened to you,’ ‘I’m so happy for you,’” she told co-host Nate Burleson. “That isn’t me. But Nate, even I looked at it and go, ‘Is that me?’”

Reading one of the fake reports on air, King chuckled at the description of her supposed husband, who was described as a “prominent figure in the business world” with a philanthropic streak and a discreet public presence.

“Where is he? I would like to see you, sir! Show yourself!” she joked. “Even my kids said, ‘Mom, who is this?’ Well, I have no idea!”

She wrapped up the moment by reiterating the truth one more time: “I’m not married or engaged… Believe me, if I was, you’d hear it here first.”

King shares two adult children with her ex-husband, William Bumpus. The pair were married from 1982 to 1993.