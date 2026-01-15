Gervonta Davis Branded A Fugitive As U.S. Marshals Hunt Boxer Over Strip Club Assault Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Miami Gardens police issued an arrest warrant for boxer Gervonta Davis on domestic violence charges stemming from an October 2025 incident.

Miami Gardens police issued an arrest warrant for undefeated boxer Gervonta Davis on Wednesday, charging him with battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping in connection with an October 2025 domestic violence incident at a strip club.

The 31-year-old WBA lightweight champion is being sought by authorities working with U.S. Marshals after an alleged assault on a female employee at the establishment on October 27, 2025, according to Miami Gardens Police Department officials who held a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the woman reported the incident two days later on October 29, alleging Davis “grabbed her by the back of her head, pulling her by the hair with one hand and by her throat with another.”

The victim claimed Davis then “forcefully escorted her” down a stairway to the parking garage while maintaining his grip on her head before releasing her, prompting her to run toward coworkers for safety.

Detectives obtained and reviewed video footage that “corroborates key elements of the victim’s statements,” officials said at Wednesday’s press conference announcing the warrant.

The woman, who worked at the gentlemen’s club and whose identity police did not reveal, had previously been in an intimate relationship with Davis for over five months that ended “about a month” before the October assault, according to court documents from a related civil lawsuit filed on Halloween 2025.

Davis was scheduled to fight Jake Paul in November 2025 in a highly anticipated bout, but Paul and Most Valuable Promotions canceled the fight after these allegations surfaced, dealing a significant blow to Davis’s career momentum.

The current charges represent the latest chapter in Davis’s extensive history of domestic violence allegations spanning nearly six years, with incidents occurring with troubling regularity and involving multiple women.

Just three months before the October incident, Davis was arrested in Miami Beach on July 11, 2025, for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend during a Father’s Day custody dispute on June 15, 2025.

Police said Davis went to the woman’s Doral home to pick up their two children when an argument escalated into physical violence. According to the arrest report, Davis hit the woman in the back of her head and slapped her face as she reached into his car, causing a minor cut to her lip.

The victim’s mother witnessed the assault and recorded a cellphone video showing Davis throwing a small box at the woman. Davis was charged with battery causing bodily harm and held without bond at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

However, prosecutors later dropped all charges when the victim declined to press charges, allowing Davis to avoid conviction once again. On December 27, 2022, Davis was arrested after allegedly striking a woman with a “closed hand type slap” during another domestic dispute.

In a frantic 911 call obtained by ESPN, the woman was heard saying, “Please help me; I need help, please. I’m trying to go home, I have a baby in the car and he attacked me. He’s going to kill me.”

The call ended abruptly before the woman reconnected 50 seconds later, crying and saying, “I need to go. I’m in danger right now.” Mercedes-Benz emergency services also contacted police after the woman pressed her car’s emergency button, reporting a man was “speeding at her.”

Davis was released on $1,000 bail on December 28, 2022, but the case collapsed when the woman recanted her allegations three days later.

In an Instagram statement, she said she “made an unnecessary call to law enforcement in an intense moment while I was frantic” and claimed Davis “did not harm me or our daughter.”

Florida prosecutors dropped all battery and domestic violence charges on May 22, 2023, because the woman refused to cooperate with the prosecution.

Davis’s first documented domestic violence arrest occurred on February 4, 2020, following an incident with the mother of his daughter during a charity basketball game at the University of Miami on Super Bowl weekend.

A 14-second video showed Davis forcefully grabbing the woman near her neck and pulling her from her seat before walking her out of the arena during an apparent argument.

Coral Gables police charged Davis with simple battery and domestic violence after investigating the incident.

The arrest affidavit stated that video surveillance showed Davis “pulling his arm back and then forward towards the victim, which is consistent with a strike to the face.” Photos of the victim’s injuries were “consistent with a strike to the face,” according to the complaint.

Davis denied the allegations in a since-deleted social media post, writing, “I never once hit her, yea I was aggressive and told her come on … that’s the mother of my child I would never hurt her.”

The case was eventually discharged on December 13, 2022, according to court records.

Beyond domestic violence charges, Davis has faced other serious legal issues that demonstrate a pattern of reckless behavior.

In November 2020, he fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Baltimore that injured four people, including a pregnant woman named Jyair Smith, who testified that Davis “looked me in the eyes, and he never came over to help” while she was trapped in a smoking vehicle.

Davis pleaded guilty to four traffic offenses on February 16, 2023, including leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failing to notify of property damage, driving with a revoked license and running a red light.

He was sentenced on May 5, 2023, to 90 days of house arrest, three years of probation, and 200 hours of community service.