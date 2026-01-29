Gervonta Davis Manhunt Ends With Miami Arrest

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gervonta Davis was arrested Wednesday in Miami after a two-week manhunt involving U.S. Marshals over domestic violence charges.

The two-week manhunt for Gervonta Davis ended Wednesday when Miami Gardens cops finally caught the undefeated boxer.

U.S. Marshals helped track down Tank after he had dodged the authorities since January 14.

Police put out the warrant after a woman accused Davis of attacking her at a Miami strip club. The alleged victim said Tank grabbed her by the throat and hair around 4:15 AM in late October.

She told cops he dragged her from the club to a parking garage while gripping the back of her head.

Miami Gardens Police said they reviewed security footage that backed up key parts of her story and she also filed a lawsuit against Davis on Halloween over the same attack.

Davis faces three serious charges from the October incident.

Cops charged him with battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping. The woman claimed she had an intimate relationship with the boxer for five months before the alleged assault.

The search involved multiple law enforcement agencies working together. Miami Gardens Police confirmed U.S. Marshals joined the hunt for the 31-year-old fighter.

Officials have not revealed exactly how they tracked Davis down or where they found him Wednesday.

Tank’s legal troubles go way back beyond this Miami incident. He was arrested in Baltimore in 2020 for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Andretta Smothers.

Court documents showed he grabbed Smothers by the shirt and dragged her from a charity basketball game.

The Baltimore case resulted in probation for Davis after he pleaded guilty to simple assault. He also faced a separate domestic violence case in 2021 involving another woman. That incident allegedly happened at his home and involved similar accusations of physical violence.

Davis has built a reputation as one of boxing’s most explosive punchers with a perfect 31-0 record. His legal issues have repeatedly overshadowed his success in the ring.