GloRilla Drops “Put It On Da Floor (GloMix)” Music Video

The Samuel Finley-directed visuals are trending on YouTube.

Memphis-bred rapper GloRilla teased releasing her own version of Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” single. Her “GloMix” landed on YouTube on June 22.

“Put It On Da Floor (GloMix)” features GloRilla providing her own spin on the viral hit. The Grammy-nominated rhymer opened her verse by rapping, “Put me on a bib, I’m about to eat these b###### up.”

Latto sparked a popular online meme with her “Rip me out the plastic, I’ve been actin’ brand new” line. Then Cardi B also flipped that bar on the official “Put It On Da Floor Again” remix.

“Put a ribbon on me, I’ve been actin’ brand new,” rapped Cardi B. “Put It On Da Floor Again” became Cardi and Latto’s highest charting Billboard Hot 100 entry of 2023, peaking at No. 13 on the June 17-dated tally.

Both Latto and Cardi B showed support for GloRilla releasing her “GloMix” of the “Put It On Da Floor” track. Previously, Big Glo worked with Latto on the “F.N.F. (Remix)” and “FTCU” collaborations. GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B charted in the Hot 100’s Top 10 region.

GloRilla is not the only high-profile female recording artist to hint at rapping over the “Put It On Da Floor” beat. City Girls member Yung Miami and Bronx-bred emcee Remy Ma posted snippets of possible freestyles as well.

Last year, GloRilla rose to prominence with songs such as “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2.” The 2023 XXL Freshman scored a Best Rap Performance nomination at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

She won Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. In addition, Glo won the Best New Hip-Hop Artist at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards alongside Latto.