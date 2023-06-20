Yung Miami On “Put It On Da Floor” Tease: “I Ain’t Never Said I Was No Lyricist”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

One-half of the City Girls has social media’s attention.

Latto and Cardi B’s “Put It On Da Floor” remix has several women teasing their own versions of the song. For example, City Girls member Yung Miami shared a snippet of a potential “PIODF” verse.

“Hoe, rap for what?” she raps. “This p###y pays the bills/A## slapping on his dick, it’s giving Jad and Will/B####, cry for what?/My n##ga’s worth a bill. That n##ga shooting babies in me, put me in his will.”

The Caresha Please podcast host currently dates billionaire Hip-Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. Yung Miami and Diddy also collaborated on tracks such as “Gotta Move On” and “Act Bad.”

Apparently, some social media users took issue with Yung Miami’s lyrics in the clip. The Quality Control Music signee addressed those negative reactions in a tweet posted on Sunday afternoon (June 18).

“So I said ‘hoe RAP FOR WHAT?” she wrote. “This p#### pay the bills!!!’ cause y’all always saying I can’t rap but I ain’t even gotta rap tho!! LIFE IS GREAT b####, do you see how I’m living??? I ain’t never said I was no lyricist either tho lmaooo.”

After a person on Twitter questioned why Yung Miami felt the need to explain herself, the Florida native responded, “I like talking to the [people] that be talking to me, I’m just having a many Twitter Convo!”

Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” with Cardi B peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The single’s official music video featured a cameo by 2023 NCAA Champion Angel Reese. “Tomorrow 2” hitmaker GloRilla also expressed interest in dropping a “PIODF” verse.

So I said "hoe RAP FOR WHAT? this p#### pay the bills!!! Cause y'all always saying I can't rap but I ain't even gotta rap tho!! LIFE IS GREAT b#### do you see how I'm living??? I ain't never said I was no lyricist either tho lmaooo 😭😭😭😭 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) June 19, 2023