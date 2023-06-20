GloRilla & Yung Miami Tease “Put It On Da Floor” Verses 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Yung Miami shared a snippet of her “Put It On Da Floor” freestyle, co-signed by Latto, while GloRilla also appears to have recorded a verse.

GloRilla and Yung Miami are seemingly following in Cardi B’s footsteps, joining Latto on a fresh “Put It On Da Floor” remix. The City Girl member was the first to hint at a feature on the hit song, taking to Twitter with a snippet of her verse, captioned only with a series of eye emojis.

Yung Miami followed up a little while later with another teaser sharing her “favorite part” of the track.

“Ripping out the bands b#### these hunnids all blue,” she raps. “B#### I’m f###### on ya baby daddy and f###### mine too.”

This my favorite part 💨💨 pic.twitter.com/PbJIy352E0 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) June 19, 2023

However, while fans were going crazy for the apparent remix, Yung Miami revealed she was just having some fun with the song.

“I just love that song and did a lil freestyle lol,” she shared when asked if she submitted the verse to Latto. Nonetheless, Latto wants the verse to see the light of day. “Caresha pleaseee no cap in ur rap okk. DROP!” she penned, sharing Yung Miami’s freestyle.

Caresha pleaseee no cap in ur rap okk🤭🔥🔥🔥🔥 DROP! https://t.co/9uLmSSnMUw — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) June 19, 2023

Cardi B Wants GloRilla On The Remix

Meanwhile, GloRilla first expressed an interest in appearing on the remix earlier this month. Her request came days after appearing at Summer Jam with Cardi B, who also brought out Latto for the debut performance of “Put It On Da Floor Again.”

“Ian did a remix since I blew up but da Streets keep telling me to remix put it on da floor & I think I’m finna listen,” GloRilla wrote. “dat mf too hard.”

Cardi B gave her a stamp of approval, replying, “DO IT !!!!!!” After telling Cardi, “Say less Cous,” GloRilla appears to have stuck to her word.

Just a few hours after Yung Miami teased her freestyle, GloRilla hopped on Twitter to hint at her own feature. She shared a captionless screenshot of an audio recording titled, “(GLO) ON DA FLOOR RMX.”