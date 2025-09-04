GloRilla Makes Rumored Romance With Brandon Ingram Instagram Official

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

GloRilla made her rumored romance with Brandon Ingram official on Instagram after the”TGIF” hitmaker appeared in a cozy birthday photo carousel posted by the NBA player on Tuesday (September 2), confirming weeks of speculation.

The New Orleans Pelicans forward celebrated his 28th birthday with a series of personal snapshots. One featured him and GloRilla posing for a selfie, both wearing matching pimple patches.

He captioned the post, “A lot of s### done changed.” GloRilla responded with heart-eye emojis, fueling the conversation online.

Social media lit up with reactions. One user wrote, “the matching pimple patches… oh y’all really locked in.” Another chimed in, “Omg we official w it yall cute YEAH GLOOOO.”

GloRilla Confirms Brandon Ingram Romance

The following day, Wednesday (September 3), GloRilla made things even clearer with her own Instagram reveal—posting a shot of herself sitting between Ingram’s legs as he playfully covered her face with his hand, leaving little doubt that the two are officially an item.

The Memphis rapper’s followers were quick to weigh in on her past comments about her dating preferences, which didn’t quite line up with Ingram’s look.

One person joked, “Glo you said you like a dark skin brown neegah with dreads. You said it hard af too. I’m disappointed.”

GloRilla previously admitted her type didn’t match who she usually ends up dating.

“I’m learning that I don’t gotta type because I like dark skinned dudes. I thought I liked tall with the waves and the white teeth,” she explained. “But I really see y’all like dreads that’s brown skin. I never talk to no n##### like that. That’s my type but I don’t ever talk to them.”

The pair had already stirred dating rumors after being spotted together several times, including during GloRilla’s 26th birthday bash in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they were seen dancing closely and leaving a club hand-in-hand.